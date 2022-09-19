Read full article on original website
Jacob Martin
2d ago
Founded in 2019, the Green Hydrogen Coalition (GHC) is the only 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to deploying green hydrogen at scale for multi-sectoral decarbonization. The GHC's core work focuses on education, coalition building, and market development for green hydrogen.
Chrome User
2d ago
I keep seeing that green energy is going to produce good paying jobs, I have yet to see anything other than selling solar panels and define good paying.
Inside Indiana Business
Tax-credit online marketplace creates connections for more deals
Indiana’s entrepreneurial community has high hopes that a new online tax-credit marketplace will help attract more out-of-state investment in Hoosier startups. Last month, the Indianapolis-based not-for-profit TechPoint launched the Indiana VCI Marketplace—a first-of-its-kind tool for connecting potential buyers and sellers of Indiana’s Venture Capital Investment tax credit.
Inside Indiana Business
Nominations open for ‘Coolest Thing’ contest
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is calling all Hoosier manufacturers to enter its annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest. Nominations for the contest, which aims to highlight innovative goods and services produced in Indiana, will be accepted through October 20, and voting will begin October 24. To participate in...
Eastern Progress
Seven Midwest states enter hydrogen coalition
(The Center Square) – Seven Midwest states entered a coalition to pursue clean hydrogen development as an alternative to gas and diesel fuel. The governors of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin signed onto the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition. The coalition will accelerate clean hydrogen development, from production and supply chain to distribution in agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, and other industries.
Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers consider stepping in
INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s 20 largest hospital systems, including the big four in central Indiana, have been put on notice to rein in their costs or the Indiana legislature may do it for them. The Rand Corporation conducted a series of studies focused on comparing the cost of healthcare among various states. The latest study, […]
hoosieragtoday.com
Good Early Yields Coming in From West-Central Indiana
Harvest is kicking in across the west-central part of Indiana with a lot of group 2 soybeans being cut. Shad Schenck, a dealer for Specialty Hybrids, believes just about everyone will be in the field next week, certainly by the end of the week. He tells HAT the soybean crop should be the best story in that part of the state.
warricknews.com
Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants
Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
wdrb.com
Kentucky, Indiana attorneys general warn that tracking gun sales could violate privacy laws
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana's attorneys general are urging credit card companies to avoid tracking purchases of guns and ammunition. Attorneys General Daniel Cameron and Todd Rokita signed onto a 24-state coalition that warns banks, American Express, Mastercard and Visa that tracking guns and ammo purchases may violate privacy laws.
953wiki.com
Indiana Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads
Encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads. INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 21, 2022) — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season. To kick off the campaign ISDA and Hoosier Ag Today created a Public Service Announcement to inform drivers of what to do when encountering farm equipment on roadways.
Northern Indiana utility company seeks 16.5% electric rate increase
The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
Inside Indiana Business
Colorado senior care company pauses Indiana expansion
A Colorado company that provides in-home care for seniors has put on hold plans to expand into Indiana after state and federal officials found deficiencies in its operations in other states. InnovAge Holding Corp. had planned to offer services in Terre Haute starting in 2024, with a goal to enroll...
indiana105.com
Indiana Governor Holcomb Announces Midwest Hydrogen Coalition
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today joined several other area governors in signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding. “Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors will foster a robust hydrogen ecosystem that will spur future growth in Indiana,” said Holcomb. “The Regional Hydrogen Coalition represents an opportunity for Hoosiers to benefit from this growing industry here in the Midwest.” The Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU) will support advancing hydrogen production across the area with little to no greenhouse gas emissions while leveraging each participating state’s unique assets, a news release from Governor Holcomb’s office said. The governors of Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin are also part of the coalition. Click here for details.
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs MI into Midwest hydrogen agreement
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has entered a multi-state agreement that aims to expedite the growth of the Midwest’s clean hydrogen economy. The Michigan Infrastructure Office (MIO) says the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition will invest in more clean energy, add good-paying jobs and help realize a future that’s free of carbon emissions in agriculture, transportation and industry settings.
WISH-TV
Grow Indiana Together pushes for cannabis legalization as Indiana lawmakers consider issue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers will meet Tuesday at the Statehouse for a summer study committee meeting on the legalization of cannabis. The study committee will hear testimony from Hoosiers both for and against legalization, including cannabis legalization advocate Justin Swanson from Grow Indiana Together. Grow Indiana Together is...
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation seeking input on U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for the community's input on planning studies for the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors in northern Indiana. Residents, area businesses, and others who use these highways can are invited to give input on what needs or concerns should be addressed in improvements to the roads.
95.3 MNC
Power bills across northern Indiana could be going up
Power bills for folks across northern Indiana could be going-up. NIPSCO is asking state regulators to approve a 16.5 percent electric rate increase. The company says it needs to raise rates to upgrade and modernize its electric grid. The request comes after state regulators okayed NIPSCO’s 10 percent natural gas...
WLFI.com
Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
wibqam.com
Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana’s gasoline use tax. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for October. The calculation shows the rate starting October 1 will be 22 cents per gallon, down from 24 cents in September.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana State Police Alliance endorses Green's Congressional campaign
The Indiana State Police Alliance has endorsed Jennifer-Ruth Green in the race for District 1 U.S. Representative. Green's campaign announced the endorsement Tuesday. In a statement, Indiana State Police Alliance Executive Director Cory Martin called Green "a leader who will provide a fresh perspective in Washington." Green said she's proud...
