ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 25

Jacob Martin
2d ago

Founded in 2019, the Green Hydrogen Coalition (GHC) is the only 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to deploying green hydrogen at scale for multi-sectoral decarbonization. The GHC's core work focuses on education, coalition building, and market development for green hydrogen.

Reply(2)
5
Chrome User
2d ago

I keep seeing that green energy is going to produce good paying jobs, I have yet to see anything other than selling solar panels and define good paying.

Reply(4)
2
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Tax-credit online marketplace creates connections for more deals

Indiana’s entrepreneurial community has high hopes that a new online tax-credit marketplace will help attract more out-of-state investment in Hoosier startups. Last month, the Indianapolis-based not-for-profit TechPoint launched the Indiana VCI Marketplace—a first-of-its-kind tool for connecting potential buyers and sellers of Indiana’s Venture Capital Investment tax credit.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Nominations open for ‘Coolest Thing’ contest

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is calling all Hoosier manufacturers to enter its annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest. Nominations for the contest, which aims to highlight innovative goods and services produced in Indiana, will be accepted through October 20, and voting will begin October 24. To participate in...
INDIANA STATE
Eastern Progress

Seven Midwest states enter hydrogen coalition

(The Center Square) – Seven Midwest states entered a coalition to pursue clean hydrogen development as an alternative to gas and diesel fuel. The governors of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin signed onto the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition. The coalition will accelerate clean hydrogen development, from production and supply chain to distribution in agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, and other industries.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Kentucky Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
hoosieragtoday.com

Good Early Yields Coming in From West-Central Indiana

Harvest is kicking in across the west-central part of Indiana with a lot of group 2 soybeans being cut. Shad Schenck, a dealer for Specialty Hybrids, believes just about everyone will be in the field next week, certainly by the end of the week. He tells HAT the soybean crop should be the best story in that part of the state.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana may extend driving privileges to undocumented immigrants

Indiana next year could become the 18th state, including Illinois, to officially extend driving privileges to individuals living and working in the Hoosier State despite lacking legal permission to remain in the United States. A legislative study committee, led by state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, spent more than four...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
953wiki.com

Indiana Department of Agriculture warns of harvest traffic on rural roads

Encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads. INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 21, 2022) — Harvest season is here, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Bruce Kettler, Hoosier Ag Today and many other state agencies have teamed up to promote roadway safety this fall encouraging motorists to watch out and slow down for farm equipment on rural roads this harvest season. To kick off the campaign ISDA and Hoosier Ag Today created a Public Service Announcement to inform drivers of what to do when encountering farm equipment on roadways.
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Northern Indiana utility company seeks 16.5% electric rate increase

The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Colorado senior care company pauses Indiana expansion

A Colorado company that provides in-home care for seniors has put on hold plans to expand into Indiana after state and federal officials found deficiencies in its operations in other states. InnovAge Holding Corp. had planned to offer services in Terre Haute starting in 2024, with a goal to enroll...
COLORADO STATE
indiana105.com

Indiana Governor Holcomb Announces Midwest Hydrogen Coalition

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today joined several other area governors in signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding. “Strong partnerships and collaborations with our neighbors will foster a robust hydrogen ecosystem that will spur future growth in Indiana,” said Holcomb. “The Regional Hydrogen Coalition represents an opportunity for Hoosiers to benefit from this growing industry here in the Midwest.” The Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU) will support advancing hydrogen production across the area with little to no greenhouse gas emissions while leveraging each participating state’s unique assets, a news release from Governor Holcomb’s office said. The governors of Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin are also part of the coalition. Click here for details.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Production#Greenhouse Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mou
Fox17

Governor Whitmer signs MI into Midwest hydrogen agreement

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has entered a multi-state agreement that aims to expedite the growth of the Midwest’s clean hydrogen economy. The Michigan Infrastructure Office (MIO) says the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition will invest in more clean energy, add good-paying jobs and help realize a future that’s free of carbon emissions in agriculture, transportation and industry settings.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern

The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
95.3 MNC

Power bills across northern Indiana could be going up

Power bills for folks across northern Indiana could be going-up. NIPSCO is asking state regulators to approve a 16.5 percent electric rate increase. The company says it needs to raise rates to upgrade and modernize its electric grid. The request comes after state regulators okayed NIPSCO’s 10 percent natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLFI.com

Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
INDIANA STATE
wibqam.com

Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana’s gasoline use tax. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for October. The calculation shows the rate starting October 1 will be 22 cents per gallon, down from 24 cents in September.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana State Police Alliance endorses Green's Congressional campaign

The Indiana State Police Alliance has endorsed Jennifer-Ruth Green in the race for District 1 U.S. Representative. Green's campaign announced the endorsement Tuesday. In a statement, Indiana State Police Alliance Executive Director Cory Martin called Green "a leader who will provide a fresh perspective in Washington." Green said she's proud...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy