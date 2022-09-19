Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will permanently close after ‘Evil Dead the Musical’

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will be closing after the run of its fall show, “Evil Dead the Musical,” executive director Laura Rice said in a Monday email to subscribers and in a note posted on the group’s website .

“With a heavy heart, I am announcing the permanent closure of Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte following our upcoming show EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL,” the email to subscribers said.

Washington Post lists the best airport restaurants. Which spots did it choose for CLT?

Laura Rice, Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte longtime general manager, took over as executive director in June. Joshua Komer

On the website, Rice said: “Despite our best efforts, we are heartbroken that we have to bring down the curtain on such a rich history of professional theatre here.”

She encouraged Charlotte theatergoers to support other local organizations, noting the gap Actor’s Theatre’s closure would have on the city’s arts community.

“I hope ATC’s journey has made the path easier for another theatre company to fill the void we are leaving behind. As the Charlotte theatre and arts community is growing every day, I have no doubts that other companies will continue to flourish in our absence,” the email said.

The company’s longtime executive director, Chip Decker, had stepped down from the organization he helped to start in June after 26 years.

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte executive director Chip Decker stepped down in June after 26 years with the theater. Alex Cason Photography/CharlotteFive

[READ NEXT: After 26 years, Chip Decker bids goodbye to Actor’s Theatre and talks about next steps.]

Single ticket holders for future shows will be refunded automatically, and Season 34 Flex Pass holders can fill out a form to indicate their preferences .

Location: Hadley Theatre, 2132 Radcliffe Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Instagram: @atcharlotte