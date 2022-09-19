ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will permanently close after ‘Evil Dead the Musical’

By Heidi Finley
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14STDa_0i1ROasM00

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will be closing after the run of its fall show, “Evil Dead the Musical,” executive director Laura Rice said in a Monday email to subscribers and in a note posted on the group’s website .

“With a heavy heart, I am announcing the permanent closure of Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte following our upcoming show EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL,” the email to subscribers said.

Washington Post lists the best airport restaurants. Which spots did it choose for CLT?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqjcP_0i1ROasM00
Laura Rice, Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte longtime general manager, took over as executive director in June. Joshua Komer

On the website, Rice said: “Despite our best efforts, we are heartbroken that we have to bring down the curtain on such a rich history of professional theatre here.”

She encouraged Charlotte theatergoers to support other local organizations, noting the gap Actor’s Theatre’s closure would have on the city’s arts community.

“I hope ATC’s journey has made the path easier for another theatre company to fill the void we are leaving behind. As the Charlotte theatre and arts community is growing every day, I have no doubts that other companies will continue to flourish in our absence,” the email said.

The company’s longtime executive director, Chip Decker, had stepped down from the organization he helped to start in June after 26 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqfSu_0i1ROasM00
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte executive director Chip Decker stepped down in June after 26 years with the theater. Alex Cason Photography/CharlotteFive

[READ NEXT: After 26 years, Chip Decker bids goodbye to Actor’s Theatre and talks about next steps.]

Single ticket holders for future shows will be refunded automatically, and Season 34 Flex Pass holders can fill out a form to indicate their preferences .

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte

Location: Hadley Theatre, 2132 Radcliffe Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Instagram: @atcharlotte

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UecOx_0i1ROasM00
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte executive director Chip Decker stepped down in June after 26 years with the theater. Alex Slitz/alslitz@charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
power98fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Curtain closing on Charlotte theatre company after 3 decades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The curtain will close after a three-decade run on a theatre production company in the Myers Park community, the production company announced Monday. The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte says a combination of COVID-19, disappointing ticket sales and subscription sales, and the ATC’s decision to find another performance venue at […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
wccbcharlotte.com

Jennifer Hudson Takes Over The Daytime Talk Show Couch

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– EGOT winner, Jennifer Hudson is enjoying her new gig as a daytime talk show host. Hudson’s new show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” premiered last week here on WCCB Charlotte. The response has been good. Some are even dubbing her the new queen of daytime.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Becoming Her Hike at Crowders Mountain with Blk Print CLT

Blk Prnt CLT provides a space for Black women to connect and build friendships in Charlotte. They organize events throughout the year with the goal of encouraging the mental health and wellness of Black women. You can visit @blkprnt.clt on Instagram to see some of the events that have taken place in the past.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Evil Dead#Photography#Performing#Musical Theater#Washington Post#Clt
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WBTV

Michelle Robinson Harper and Shelly Hill Crawford Named to Lead WBTV

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (Gray) - This press release was originally published on August 9, 2022. Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michelle Robinson Harper will join Gray as the General Manager of WBTV (CBS) in Charlotte, North Carolina, effective September 6th. In addition, Gray announced that it promoted Shelly Hill Crawford to the new position of WBTV Station Manager effective July 20th, 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

ACC headquarters moving to Charlotte in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC headquarters will move to Charlotte in 2023. The ACC made the announcement Tuesday. The ACC said it was a unanimous decision to move the headquarters. “The Board of Directors is pleased that the conference headquarters will be joining the Charlotte community and is quite...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
14K+
Followers
410
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy