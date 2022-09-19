ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
Yardbarker

Caesars Sportsbook PA: Wager Up to $1250 on Eagles vs. Vikings

CBS Sports

NFL DFS, Steelers vs. Browns: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks on Thursday Night Football

The AFC's oldest rivalry will be renewed on Thursday Night Football when the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two have met 138 times previously, but Jacoby Brissett and Mitchell Trubisky will get their first tastes of this matchup in Week 3. However, neither quarterback is the focus of his respective team nor will they be the first names daily Fantasy football players think of when composing their NFL DFS lineups. The running backs in Browns vs. Steelers will get most of the attention with the likes of Najee Harris, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in the NFL DFS player pool. Which one should you target in your NFL DFS strategy and NFL DFS stacks? Before making your NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Browns on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins throws three interceptions in loss, drops to 2-10 on Monday night

Kirk Cousins is still not ready for prime time. On the heels of an impressive season-opening showing, Cousins' longstanding shortcoming came to fruition once more in Week 2. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback threw three interceptions during a dismal 24-7 loss to the host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. With the defeat, Cousins fell to 2-10 in his career on Monday night -- the worst record in league history according to NFL Research.
NBC Sports

Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more

STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
NFL

