LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been several years since Schoonover Lake was drained and today, city officials say it's back up and ready for fishing!. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith released the first of hundreds of channel catfish into the lake. The stocking of the fish was part of a re-dedication of the new island and improvements at Schoonover Lake. The mayor held her weekly briefing on location to thank all those involved in the project.

LIMA, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO