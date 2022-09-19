Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Northern Berkshire United Way Sets $435K Campaign Goal
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire United Way annual campaign is setting a goal to raise $435,000 for its 20-member agencies. The goal was announced at the nonprofit's annual meeting Wednesday morning at Norad Mill. The co-chairs will be Rebecca Gold Cellana and Jason Dohaney, former NBUW board president.
iBerkshires.com
Health New England Awards Grants to Four Local Non-Profits
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Health New England has awarded $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health, with four going to groups in Berkshire County. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Grants went to 18 organizations in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire,...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Cultural Council Celebrates 2022 Awardees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cultural Council awarded grants to 31 projects ranging from $200 to $2,013 in 2022. Its 2023 allocation of $48,500 is more than $7,000 higher than the previous year and the awardees will be voted on in November. The application period for 2023 opened on...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Development Board OKs Permanent Supportive Housing Project
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Tuesday's Community Development Board meeting was busier than usual due to a proposal that aims to address one of the city's most prominent challenges. The board unanimously passed a special permit request from Berkshire Housing Development Corp. to build a three-story, 28-unit building at 107-111 West Housatonic St. for homeless individuals.
iBerkshires.com
Big Y Offering Multi-vaccine Clinic from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — From Sept. 26 until Oct. 1, every Big Y Market location will hold an on-site multi-vaccine clinic for all customers, employees and their families. All stores will offer seasonal flu, high dose flu and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster (check local stores for specific dates and times). Stores with an on-site pharmacy also offer a variety of additional vaccines including Pneumococccal (pneumonia) Shingrix (shingles), Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis) , MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella), Guardasil (HPV).
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Hosts Addiction Researcher Sept. 28
BENNINGTON, Vt. The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Stephen T. Higgins, PhD, a national leader in addiction research and the director of the Vermont Center on Behavior & Health (VCBH) at the University of Vermont (UVM). The show airs on Facebook Live at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
iBerkshires.com
SVHC to Host Jobtoberfest on Oct. 19
BENNINGTON, Vt. — All are invited to explore the possibilities of a new career with the region’s largest employers at Jobtoberfest. The event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the gymnasium of the former Southern Vermont College, 982 Mansion Drive in Bennington.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Package Store Being Sold
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Dave's Package Store on River Street will soon be under new management. The License Commission on Tuesday approved a transfer of the beer/wine package store license from RMR Enterprises LLC to Shahmer LLC, represented by Abbas Choudhry. The package store has been located on the...
iheart.com
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Public Theater to Host Play Readings
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Great Barrington Public Theater will present four new play readings at The Foundry, the first look at new work by area playwrights with Berkshire Voices playwrighting collaborative. On four Monday evenings, Oct. 3 to Nov. 21, at The Foundry in West Stockbridge, GBPT will present...
New cannabis grow facility opens in Berkshire County
A new cannabis grow facility has officially opened in North Adams. Temescal Wellness, a medical and recreational cannabis company, recently celebrated the grand opening of this new space.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Subcommittee Supports Two New Positions
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ordinances and Rules Subcommittee on Monday approved the classification of social worker and emergency co-responder positions within the city. The unanimous vote comes after an uptick in homelessness and mental health distress and the police killing of Miguel Estrella in March. One social worker will...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Members Celebrate the Dog Park's Anniversary
PITTSFIELD, Mass — Dog enthusiasts, volunteers, and Parks and Recreation employees gathered at the Pittsfield Dog Park on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate it being open for one year. The dog park ensures dogs can exercise and socialize safely. The gated area has two sections: one side is for dogs...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Sidewalk Repairs Beginning Sept. 21
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the upcoming sidewalk repair work in the city of Pittsfield scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21. Crews will begin sidewalk excavation on Second Street at the intersection of Burbank Street, with work scheduled to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26. Excavation will then be followed by forming and pouring sidewalks and driveways.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
iBerkshires.com
William Holland,82
William Russell Holland 82, of Pownal, VT. died Tuesday September 20, 2022 at the Centers for Living & Rehabilitation in Bennington, VT. He was born in the family home in Williamstown, MA. on May 10, 1940 a son of the late Arthur James Holland and Mildred Clara (Walden) Holland. He attended schools in North Adams. William was employed for over 27 years as a heavy equipment operator at General Electric Co. in Pittsfield and later in Schenectady, NY.
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
Bicyclist seriously injured in Pittsfield car accident
One person has been hospitalized after a car accident in Pittsfield Wednesday night.
NHPR
Vehicular homicide trial of former MASS MoCA director underway in Pittsfield District Court
The trial of former MASS MoCA director Joe Thompson began this week in Pittsfield District Court. Thompson is fighting a vehicular homicide charge, in connection with a 2018 collision in North Adams, that killed 49-year-old Steven Fortier, who was driving a motorcycle. What the jury will determine is, who was...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Girls Go 4-0 on Home Course
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Kellie Harrington and Grace Ungewitter placed first and second respectively Wednesday to lead the Pittsfield girls to a pair of one-point dual meet wins, but the big winners were the hosts from Monument Mountain in a five-team meet. Harrington finished in 19 minutes, 41.61 seconds,...
