California State

DRAGON TIGER
2d ago

The biggest body of water is right in front of the California coast, and yet it still got a problem. California became bad under the current governor. San Fran Sicko used to be San Francisco, the beautiful City by the Bay. Now it has become a toilet under Newsom.

erichonda30
3d ago

plenty of water for wine grapes, pot farms and millionaires landscaping.

CJ
3d ago

Looks like Crescent City area. Hubby is Salomon fishing up there this week🫶✌️

IFLScience

"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California

Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs

Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer

Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
CALIFORNIA STATE
#National Weather Service#The U S Drought Monitor#Imperial
BBC

California freeway split in half by monsoon floods

Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA
Fox News

California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state

As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
CALIFORNIA STATE

