Read full article on original website
DRAGON TIGER
2d ago
The biggest body of water is right in front of the California coast, and yet it still got a problem. California became bad under the current governor. San Fran Sicko used to be San Francisco, the beautiful City by the Bay. Now it has become a toilet under Newsom.
Reply(2)
18
erichonda30
3d ago
plenty of water for wine grapes, pot farms and millionaires landscaping.
Reply(1)
18
CJ
3d ago
Looks like Crescent City area. Hubby is Salomon fishing up there this week🫶✌️
Reply(4)
6
Related
IFLScience
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California
Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town
Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer
Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they will...
California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
A California musician and his wife were found dead on Aug. 21 in a car on a remote road in the Mojave Desert.
TODAY.com
A hiker went to find help for his girlfriend. He was later found dead near a California trail
A hiker who vanished while trying to find help for his girlfriend on a sweltering Southern California day was found dead Thursday, authorities said. The search for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, ended Thursday morning after his body was found near a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. No...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
BBC
California freeway split in half by monsoon floods
Thousands of travellers and truck drivers bound for Arizona had to be rerouted after floodwaters washed out a section of Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border. The flooding was triggered by seasonal rain and the road has since been reopened. This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I still feel nauseous': Scientists mourn loss of California's best-known whale
The hearts of marine biologists sank when the first photos of a dead humpback whale surfaced Monday.
California farmers warned to stop diverting water in drought-hit area
California has warned a group of farmers and ranchers near the Oregon state line to stop diverting water from an area already wracked by extreme drought and a wildfire that killed tens of thousands of fish. The State Water Resources Control Board issued a draft cease-and-desist order last Friday to...
Once flooded ghost town reemerges because of drought
Drought in California 2022 reveals ghost town near Lake Isabella and Kern River
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Golden State Residents Fear a Major Earthquake May Be On Its Way
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, residents in the city of Santa Rosa, Calif. were shaken by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake. People across the North Bay region, going as far south as San Francisco, could feel it. As of publication, no reports of major damage or injuries have been made.
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Comments / 33