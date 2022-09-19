Read full article on original website
It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
Halloween is always a special time to get out and party in the Treasure Valley, and it doesn't always need to be debauchery, either. Yes, "Spooky Season" is real and every single year, thousands of families, adults, and businesses alike get festive in their own ways. One outside, controversial company...
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
Post Register
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
KIVI-TV
Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
BOISE, Idaho — KTVB's signal from its Boise transmitter will be down temporarily for maintenance Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The outage will affect digital channel 7.1, but will not affect viewers receiving KTVB/KTFT from the Twin Falls transmitter. The outage is set to begin once The Tonight Show...
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers are investigating vandalism that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the football and softball fields at Capital High School. The Boise Police Department said at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, people drove two vehicles -- a car and a pickup -- into the school's parking lot and onto the fields, where police say they drove recklessly. The vehicles are described as a light-colored late 1990s-model sedan and a dark-colored Chevrolet Avalanche or Honda Ridgeline.
KIVI-TV
MERIDIAN, Idaho — This Friday, Meridian Canine Rescue will hold their third annual golf tournament to help raise money and awareness for the animals they rescue. This year's tournament will be held at the Lakeview Golf Club in Meridian. In the last two years, the golf tournament has brought...
idahobusinessreview.com
KB Home has announced the debut of its first new-home community in the state, Graycliff in Meridian, that features personalized built houses priced from the low $400,000s. The homebuilder held a grand opening celebration the weekend of Sept. 17 to showcase amenities and design characteristics — including ENERGY STAR certified features and indoor environments guided by the ...
KIVI-TV
The Boise School District has long-standing tradition of environmental field trips. Unfortunately, they were forced to reevaluate their program due to cost, the pandemic, and many other factors. "Environmental education is an opportunity for students to go outside and learn about the environment, especially the issues that impact Idaho," said...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Anyone in a hurry to stereotype a man or woman searching for their next meal in a dumpster should know that a growing number of them are employed. In fact, more than a few have multiple jobs just to keep the lights on. “I think that’s just such an important...
KIVI-TV
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Technology has changed the way we do just about everything these days and advancements in forensic science play a major role in how investigators solve local crimes. Matthew Gamette has been with the Idaho State Police Forensic Services department for 14 years. In that time, he...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Post Register
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about updating the registration for your vehicle or how registration for a new vehicle works. Click the video player above to learn more.
BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Boise Fire Department successfully contained a grass fire that broke out Tuesday evening in the Boise Foothills. The BLM said it should be controlled by noon Wednesday. The fire burned 15 acres above Warm Springs Road near...
KATU.com
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
Here’s Why Idaho Politicians Will Not Be Debating This Fall
The debate season is something every journalist, political junkie, and politician looks forward to watching and participating in. Who doesn't remember famous debate moments from Ronald Reagan, George Bush, Barrack Obama, and Donald Trump? We will not have an entire debate season that Idahoans deserve in Idaho. Here's a look at why some races of the races for office in Idaho will not have a debate between the top candidates.
elkhornmediagroup.com
NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
Post Register
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
