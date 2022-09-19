Green Valley (AZ) Fire District Celebrates New Fire Engine with Push-In Ceremony

Read full article on original website
Related
Tucson residents save water, help city leaders give back to Lake Mead
The City has just announced it will leave around 20% of Tucson’s allocated water in the Colorado River. Tucson has a long history of giving back to Lake Mead to keep water levels stable.
KOLD-TV
Downed power lines close Sanders Road in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have closed part of North Sanders Road after power lines fell on the roadway on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21. Both the north and southbound lanes of Sanders Road are closed between Avra Valley and Moore roads. The road will be closed for several...
KOLD-TV
Tucson International Airport to raise parking rates
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parking rates at the Tucson International Airport are set to increase on later this year. To meet rising operating costs and continue making improvements to the airport, officials recently announced, rates will increase by up to two dollars on Nov. 1. The new rates...
At least 1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday evening. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in a crash near the [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Woman Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that at around 10 p.m. they arrived on the 10300 block of East Danwood Way near the intersection of Rita and Houghton roads [..]
KOLD-TV
One fighting for life following pedestrian crash near Palo Verde, Benson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person suffered critical injuries in a pedestrian accident near Palo Verde and Benson Highway in Pima County late Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The PCSD could not say who...
azbigmedia.com
Shamrock Foods buys 81 acres in Marana for distribution center
Shamrock Foods Company, a 100-year-old, multi-billion-dollar, family-owned Phoenix-based company, has acquired 81 acres from Crown West Residential Group at The Crossroads at Gladden. The planned distribution center will serve southern Arizona markets. Tangerine 2021, LLC, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to...
Pima County Sheriff's Department receive donated bite suits
The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) received two bite suits, according to a post where the department thanked the donors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
azpm.org
New housing project for seniors announced on Miracle Mile
A new affordable housing project for seniors called Milagro on Oracle is slated to open next year. The development was made possible with federal tax credits for low-income housing projects. The Low-Income Housing Tax Credits Program is paid for by federal funds, but state governments choose the projects that receive...
KOLD-TV
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The city of Tucson has announced it will leave 30,000-acre feet of its Central Arizona Project water allotment in Lake Mead to help shore up the ailing water body. The city has an allotment of 144,000-acre feet annually but uses only about 100,000. In the...
KOLD-TV
Driver dies following medical issue, causes three-vehicle crash at Valencia and Oak Tree
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver had a fatal medical emergency and caused a three-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side late Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to the Tucson Police Department, the wreck took place near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Oak Tree Drive. No...
Public transportation coming to Picture Rocks
Sun Shuttle's new six-stop route will provide transportation from Picture Rocks' Dollar General to Tucson Premium Outlets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New law allows motorcycles to pass cars stopped at lights
The new Arizona law to keep roads safe will go into effect on Saturday. Many motorcyclists are already using these methods.
This 1954 Arizona Rental Home Is a Gorgeous Vintage Spanish Colonial Cottage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Melanie Wagner, husband, Scott, and our cava-poo puppy, Major. Location: Tucson, Arizona. Type of home: Vintage Spanish Colonial. Size: 1,632 square feet.
Family rescued after car carried off by monsoon rains
A family was rescued by Casa Grande Station agents following monsoon rains, says U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
thisistucson.com
Find concerts, car shows and eating contests at the South Tucson Family Festival this weekend
A large family festival is making its upscaled debut in South Tucson this weekend with a jam-packed concert lineup, car show, family activities and eating contests. The South Tucson Family Festival returns 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 24-25 at the Tucson Greyhound Park located at 2601 S. Third Ave.
KOLD-TV
One pedestrian killed, one injured in crash near Broadway, Pantano in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One pedestrian was killed and another was injured in an accident on Tucson’s east side late Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the crash happened near Pantano Road and Broadway Boulevard. A woman died after being transported to the hospital. A...
SARA deems Pontatoc Ridge trail unsafe
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association is warning the public the Pontatoc Ridge trail is currently not safe. PCSD Search and Rescue unit rescued multiple people due to Bee stings and a fall injury.
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical Violations
U of A Stadium was hit with several health violations.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. Football season is back in full swing, and the Arizona Wildcats have already doubled their total win count from last season. With the Pac-12 schedule about to rev up and night games starting to cool down, it is a perfect time to head out to Arizona Stadium and catch a game. And nothing goes better with a game than concession food. Like every other restaurant, processing plant, and food truck, because food is prepared within the facility the stands are the subject of inspections from the health inspectors here in Tucson. In fact, each stand receives an individual grade. Inspections for the food stands were performed on September 10, and the stadium saw a number of critical infractions.
TPD: Deadly crash near Valencia Road involving three cars
Tucson police responded to a three car collision near Valencia Road. The incident occurred at the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Oak Tree Drive.
Comments / 0