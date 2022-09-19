After dipping a trepidatious toe in the choppy waters of acting in Christopher Nolan’s war movie Dunkirk (2017) and a cameo in Marvel’s Eternals, one of the most famous people on the planet – pop star Harry Styles – has made his serious film actor debut this year – with two almost simultaneous film festival premieres. First, there was Don’t Worry Darling at Venice, and now we have drama movie My Policeman in Toronto. Styles has some serious screen-time in both, making this the first instance of his acting skills coming under any real scrutiny.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO