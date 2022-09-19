ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Ms Marvel season 2 teased by directors amid rumours of renewal

Ms Marvel attracted a huge fanbase after the TV series dropped on Disney Plus earlier this year. Although we know that Kamala Khan is going to return in Marvel movie The Marvels alongside Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel, the widely positive critical reception for the Marvel series may have prompted the House of Mouse to give Ms Marvel season 2 a whirl. That is, if an Instagram post from one the series’ directors is to be believed.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Nope scene is even scarier without any CGI

Jordan Peele’s latest critically-acclaimed film, Nope, took aim at the Hollywood industry and our fascination with spectacles. While the main plot of the thriller movie involved an attempt to capture a shot of ‘Jean Jacket’ — a supernatural, man-eating creature initially thought to be a UFO — an important subplot that predates the events of Nope is the incident on Gordy’s Home: a fictional comedy series starring a monkey who went on a violent rampage and mauled several castmates.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Styles movies ranked

What is the best Harry Styles movie? OK, we know there’s not many to choose from, but we just love making lists and forcing movies to compete against one another for a fictional crown. Somewhere between his time in One Direction and forging his own solo music career, Harry...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

My Policeman review (TIFF): Harry Styles impresses in period drama

After dipping a trepidatious toe in the choppy waters of acting in Christopher Nolan’s war movie Dunkirk (2017) and a cameo in Marvel’s Eternals, one of the most famous people on the planet – pop star Harry Styles – has made his serious film actor debut this year – with two almost simultaneous film festival premieres. First, there was Don’t Worry Darling at Venice, and now we have drama movie My Policeman in Toronto. Styles has some serious screen-time in both, making this the first instance of his acting skills coming under any real scrutiny.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kit Harrington
Person
Jim Starlin
Person
Kevin Feige
thedigitalfix.com

She-Hulk has Anthony Mackie “excited” for Marvel Phase 5

In the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson finally embraced the mantle of Captain America, paving the way for his own solo movie — Captain America: New World Order — in 2024. Now that the MCU Phase 4 is coming to an end, Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie spoke with IMDB about his hopes for Marvel’s Phase 5 — as well as his recent thoughts about the latest Marvel TV series, She-Hulk.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

She-Hulk: Is Daredevil in episode 6?

Is Daredevil in She-Hulk episode 6? It wouldn’t be the MCU without cameos and Easter eggs, now would it? So far in the latest Marvel series we’ve seen the likes of Tim Roth’s Abomination and everyone’s favourite MCU character Wong show up for guest appearances. But everybody is waiting to see Daredevil!
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Dwayne Johnson posts new Black Adam trailer after Snyder Cut backlash

The DCEU is a very confusing superhero movie franchise, isn’t it? The Snyder Cut may have improved the Justice League movie, but it also made things complex, as proven by the fact a Black Adam trailer had to be changed due to using the wrong footage. The hierarchy of...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Is Avatar on Disney Plus?

Can you watch Avatar on Disney Plus? While the whole world waits for James Cameron to deliver another astonishing science fiction movie with the Avatar 2 release date on the horizon, you may be craving a rewatch of the original 2000s movie. Back in 2009, Cameron revolutionised the art of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mcu#The Creator#Eternals#Marvel
thedigitalfix.com

Daniel Craig “lived to regret” his commitment to James Bond

The search for the next James Bond is still in its early days, according to Barbara Broccoli, but whoever lands the role will be committing for at least a decade. This would be a huge undertaking, and affects the age of the potential actor under consideration. Daniel Craig ended up being attached to the character for 15 years – something he “lived to regret,” according to Broccoli.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

MCU’s Werewolf By Night is inspired by classic horror movies

During D23, Disney Plus unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer for Marvel’s latest ‘Special Presentation,’ which is set to introduce the Marvel Comics character Werewolf By Night to the MCU. The trailer revealed we were getting our first Marvel project filmed entirely in monochrome, with the sinister voiceover and jumpscares feeling reminiscent of classical monster movies.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Former Bond Girl says the role wasn’t as fun as you might think

From the outside, being in a James Bond movie seems like a dream gig. It’s one of the biggest action movie franchises in the world, and the most glamorous, full of cool gadgets and elegant costumes. Famke Janssen, who played Bond girl Xenia Onatopp in GoldenEye, explains that the experience isn’t what it’s cracked up to me.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon writer explains why Viserys won’t change his heir

The fantasy series House of the Dragon has documented the beginning of the end of the Targaryen dynasty. Though he doesn’t know it yet, Viseys Targaryen’s decision to name his eldest child and daughter Rhaenyra over his firstborn son Aegon will doom his family. There have been plenty...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
thedigitalfix.com

James Cameron “guarantees” you can’t predict Avatar 2’s story

James Cameron is known for delivering bangers when it comes to sequels. From his work on one of the best science fiction movies of all time Terminator 2: Judgement Day to the hit Aliens, expectations are always high when it comes to his films. And it looks like his upcoming action movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, will live up to his reputation.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

MCU fans think they’ve figured out the Shang-Chi 2 release date

Marvel fans always like to feel as if they’re “in the know” and this is never more the case when it comes to release dates. Unfortunately, the pandemic era has brought much uncertainty, with release dates frequently chopping and changing. Disney and Marvel will be hoping that things become more stable in Phase 5 and 6, and that things won’t have to shift too much.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

She-Hulk director was scared by Daredevil tease

She-Hulk, the Marvel comedy series on Disney Plus, provides a direct reference to the one and only Daredevil. His helmet appears at the end of an episode, getting us all excited for Daredevil season 4. Jessica Gao, the director of the Marvel series, says she was quite nervous about handling such a crossover.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

House of the Dragon star teases “existential crisis” for new Queen

The House of the Dragon cast is going to look quite different soon. A timejump is going to make the Game of thrones characters quite a bit older, and one of the incoming cast-members has described where we’ll find things in the Targaryen kingdom. Olivia Cooke, known for drama...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Dredd was defeated by the MCU, but it lives on in The Boys

Some of the best movies have been victims of bad timing. Horror movie The Thing struggled to fill seats with ET and Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan still playing, and The Shawshank Redemption just couldn’t cut through Pulp Fiction and Forrest Gump’s historic theatrical run. 2012’s Dredd,...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Christopher Walken does the greatest Lady Gaga cover ever

Covers of hit musical numbers are nothing new, and let’s be honest, few manage to stand out in history. However, every so often, a gem is made. One of these rare gems may surprise you, as it is none other than a hilarious clip of legendary actor Christopher Walken performing a spoken word rendition of a Lady Gaga classic track on the BBC.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy