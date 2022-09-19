Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Ms Marvel season 2 teased by directors amid rumours of renewal
Ms Marvel attracted a huge fanbase after the TV series dropped on Disney Plus earlier this year. Although we know that Kamala Khan is going to return in Marvel movie The Marvels alongside Monica Rambeau and Captain Marvel, the widely positive critical reception for the Marvel series may have prompted the House of Mouse to give Ms Marvel season 2 a whirl. That is, if an Instagram post from one the series’ directors is to be believed.
thedigitalfix.com
Nope scene is even scarier without any CGI
Jordan Peele’s latest critically-acclaimed film, Nope, took aim at the Hollywood industry and our fascination with spectacles. While the main plot of the thriller movie involved an attempt to capture a shot of ‘Jean Jacket’ — a supernatural, man-eating creature initially thought to be a UFO — an important subplot that predates the events of Nope is the incident on Gordy’s Home: a fictional comedy series starring a monkey who went on a violent rampage and mauled several castmates.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Styles movies ranked
What is the best Harry Styles movie? OK, we know there’s not many to choose from, but we just love making lists and forcing movies to compete against one another for a fictional crown. Somewhere between his time in One Direction and forging his own solo music career, Harry...
thedigitalfix.com
My Policeman review (TIFF): Harry Styles impresses in period drama
After dipping a trepidatious toe in the choppy waters of acting in Christopher Nolan’s war movie Dunkirk (2017) and a cameo in Marvel’s Eternals, one of the most famous people on the planet – pop star Harry Styles – has made his serious film actor debut this year – with two almost simultaneous film festival premieres. First, there was Don’t Worry Darling at Venice, and now we have drama movie My Policeman in Toronto. Styles has some serious screen-time in both, making this the first instance of his acting skills coming under any real scrutiny.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk has Anthony Mackie “excited” for Marvel Phase 5
In the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson finally embraced the mantle of Captain America, paving the way for his own solo movie — Captain America: New World Order — in 2024. Now that the MCU Phase 4 is coming to an end, Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie spoke with IMDB about his hopes for Marvel’s Phase 5 — as well as his recent thoughts about the latest Marvel TV series, She-Hulk.
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk: Is Daredevil in episode 6?
Is Daredevil in She-Hulk episode 6? It wouldn’t be the MCU without cameos and Easter eggs, now would it? So far in the latest Marvel series we’ve seen the likes of Tim Roth’s Abomination and everyone’s favourite MCU character Wong show up for guest appearances. But everybody is waiting to see Daredevil!
thedigitalfix.com
Dwayne Johnson posts new Black Adam trailer after Snyder Cut backlash
The DCEU is a very confusing superhero movie franchise, isn’t it? The Snyder Cut may have improved the Justice League movie, but it also made things complex, as proven by the fact a Black Adam trailer had to be changed due to using the wrong footage. The hierarchy of...
thedigitalfix.com
Is Avatar on Disney Plus?
Can you watch Avatar on Disney Plus? While the whole world waits for James Cameron to deliver another astonishing science fiction movie with the Avatar 2 release date on the horizon, you may be craving a rewatch of the original 2000s movie. Back in 2009, Cameron revolutionised the art of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Daniel Craig “lived to regret” his commitment to James Bond
The search for the next James Bond is still in its early days, according to Barbara Broccoli, but whoever lands the role will be committing for at least a decade. This would be a huge undertaking, and affects the age of the potential actor under consideration. Daniel Craig ended up being attached to the character for 15 years – something he “lived to regret,” according to Broccoli.
thedigitalfix.com
MCU’s Werewolf By Night is inspired by classic horror movies
During D23, Disney Plus unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer for Marvel’s latest ‘Special Presentation,’ which is set to introduce the Marvel Comics character Werewolf By Night to the MCU. The trailer revealed we were getting our first Marvel project filmed entirely in monochrome, with the sinister voiceover and jumpscares feeling reminiscent of classical monster movies.
thedigitalfix.com
Former Bond Girl says the role wasn’t as fun as you might think
From the outside, being in a James Bond movie seems like a dream gig. It’s one of the biggest action movie franchises in the world, and the most glamorous, full of cool gadgets and elegant costumes. Famke Janssen, who played Bond girl Xenia Onatopp in GoldenEye, explains that the experience isn’t what it’s cracked up to me.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon writer explains why Viserys won’t change his heir
The fantasy series House of the Dragon has documented the beginning of the end of the Targaryen dynasty. Though he doesn’t know it yet, Viseys Targaryen’s decision to name his eldest child and daughter Rhaenyra over his firstborn son Aegon will doom his family. There have been plenty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron “guarantees” you can’t predict Avatar 2’s story
James Cameron is known for delivering bangers when it comes to sequels. From his work on one of the best science fiction movies of all time Terminator 2: Judgement Day to the hit Aliens, expectations are always high when it comes to his films. And it looks like his upcoming action movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, will live up to his reputation.
thedigitalfix.com
MCU fans think they’ve figured out the Shang-Chi 2 release date
Marvel fans always like to feel as if they’re “in the know” and this is never more the case when it comes to release dates. Unfortunately, the pandemic era has brought much uncertainty, with release dates frequently chopping and changing. Disney and Marvel will be hoping that things become more stable in Phase 5 and 6, and that things won’t have to shift too much.
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk director was scared by Daredevil tease
She-Hulk, the Marvel comedy series on Disney Plus, provides a direct reference to the one and only Daredevil. His helmet appears at the end of an episode, getting us all excited for Daredevil season 4. Jessica Gao, the director of the Marvel series, says she was quite nervous about handling such a crossover.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon star teases “existential crisis” for new Queen
The House of the Dragon cast is going to look quite different soon. A timejump is going to make the Game of thrones characters quite a bit older, and one of the incoming cast-members has described where we’ll find things in the Targaryen kingdom. Olivia Cooke, known for drama...
Bryce Dallas Howard says she was asked to lose weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'
"[I've] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema," the actress told Metro UK recently.
The Internet Keeps Roasting Adam Levine’s Alleged DMs, And It’s The Laugh Everyone Needed This Week
They keep getting funnier.
thedigitalfix.com
Dredd was defeated by the MCU, but it lives on in The Boys
Some of the best movies have been victims of bad timing. Horror movie The Thing struggled to fill seats with ET and Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan still playing, and The Shawshank Redemption just couldn’t cut through Pulp Fiction and Forrest Gump’s historic theatrical run. 2012’s Dredd,...
thedigitalfix.com
Christopher Walken does the greatest Lady Gaga cover ever
Covers of hit musical numbers are nothing new, and let’s be honest, few manage to stand out in history. However, every so often, a gem is made. One of these rare gems may surprise you, as it is none other than a hilarious clip of legendary actor Christopher Walken performing a spoken word rendition of a Lady Gaga classic track on the BBC.
Comments / 0