ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger

Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

5 of the Most Necessary Restaurants To Visit in Houston

Houston's restaurant scene is hardly a monolith. From being home to some of the best taco restaurants in the country to some of the best Indian food, the best late-night eats, and even the first cannabis-centric restaurant in the entire state of Texas, our city really does have it all. But with all of that endless variety, how can anyone possibly settle on which Houston restaurants are the most essential? Well, although it took quite a bit of research (a task that required quite a lot of help from our stomachs, which were happy to oblige), we've settled on a list of restaurants that we believe are the most essential ones for every Houstonian to try. The following five restaurants are our favorites of the many that have opened of late, and they are all restaurants that laid the groundwork for our favorite new restaurants of 2022. They combine mind blowing kitchen execution at the highest level with thoughtful service and attention to detail. And most important of all, they are each perfect representations of the uniqueness and versatility of our city's vibrant culinary community.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Houston, TX
Sports
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 23 to 25, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Washington Ave#Mini Golf#Miniature Golf
Community Impact Houston

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
TOMBALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
365thingsinhouston.com

Make your plucking plans with our 2022 Houston Pumpkin Patches Guide

Take your pick of pumpkins, flowers, and Fall Festival family fun with our guide to farms and pumpkin patches around Houston for the 2022 season. The weather is cooling, sweaters are coming out, and pumpkins are ripe for picking at farms and patches around Houston this season. All autumn long,...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

EOG Signs Huge Lease in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) —EOG Resources, one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, has extended its 375,000-SF lease at Heritage Plaza, a distinctive landmark in downtown Houston. An unmistakable standout in Houston skyline photos, the Class A...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Supernova Houston Designer Gets Major Bergdorf Goodman Love — The Inside Story Of Nina Magon’s New Home Collection

Houston-based designer Nina Magon just launched her Dekton Onirika for Cosentino. The supernova status of Houston-based design star Nina Magon is being further confirmed with Bergdorf Goodman NYC launching her inaugural home collection in its prestigious Seventh Floor Home division. Cosentino, a force in innovative and sustainable surfaces, introduced Magon’s Dekton Onirika line just last week. And work is already underway with Monacelli Press for a design book featuring Magon’s projects.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Saltgrass Steak House opens a new location in Fulshear

Saltgrass Steak House has expanded its brand into Fulshear with a new restaurant. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) A new steakhouse has opened in Fulshear. Saltgrass Steak House opened a location at 8506 Syms St., Fulshear—the space that was previously Dekker’s, on the corner of FM 1093—on Sept. 20. The restaurant is known for its Certified Angus Beef steak brand, and takes its name from the historical Salt Grass Trail, the path that Texas ranchers would drive millions of Longhorn cattle through each winter as they headed to market, according to the business’s website. 346-547-8641. www.saltgrass.com.
FULSHEAR, TX
Fort Bend Star

Suya Hut a one-of-a-kind food lover’s destination

Consider this a one-of-a-kind review for a one-of-a-kind restaurant. Months ago, a different food reviewer with this same publication visited one of my favorite spots in Fort Bend County and wrote – not a negative review, exactly, but one not as positive as I thought this place deserved. Life...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy