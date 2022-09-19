Read full article on original website
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Is Texas' Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger
Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
houstoniamag.com
5 of the Most Necessary Restaurants To Visit in Houston
Houston's restaurant scene is hardly a monolith. From being home to some of the best taco restaurants in the country to some of the best Indian food, the best late-night eats, and even the first cannabis-centric restaurant in the entire state of Texas, our city really does have it all. But with all of that endless variety, how can anyone possibly settle on which Houston restaurants are the most essential? Well, although it took quite a bit of research (a task that required quite a lot of help from our stomachs, which were happy to oblige), we've settled on a list of restaurants that we believe are the most essential ones for every Houstonian to try. The following five restaurants are our favorites of the many that have opened of late, and they are all restaurants that laid the groundwork for our favorite new restaurants of 2022. They combine mind blowing kitchen execution at the highest level with thoughtful service and attention to detail. And most important of all, they are each perfect representations of the uniqueness and versatility of our city's vibrant culinary community.
fox26houston.com
Local University of Houston student adds modern twist to traditional Mexican artesenal clothes
HOUSTON - "Traditional Clothing for the Baddies," that is the slogan for a local Salvadorian woman who is bringing the Latin culture to the modern world. Guaraxez is an Mexican artesenal clothing boutique located at 10175 Baldwin Dr. Suite 104. Owner Fatimah wanted to find a way to express yourself by honoring her Hispanic roots.
Click2Houston.com
8 best bets for your Houston weekend: ZZ Top, Wu-Tang, Lego sculptures, a sunset wine walk and more
HOUSTON – A sunset wine walk, a salute to Black artists and a celebration of The Beach Boys via dance made our list of this weekend’s Houston cultural offerings. 🩰 Houston Ballet Presents “Good Vibrations”. Sept. 22-Oct. 2. Thursday marks the world premiere of “Good Vibrations”...
Eater
Houston’s Kulture Is More Than a Restaurant. It’s an Incubator and Performance Space for Black Chefs.
On a hot night in June, Kulture, a restaurant-turned-community gathering venue, came to life at the corner where Capitol Street meets Avenida De Las Americas in Downtown Houston. A live band with a steel drummer, keyboardist, and guitar player provided the soundtrack as a group of stilt dancers performed in...
3 new taco, seafood restaurants in The Woodlands area
Fuego Tacos Tapas & Tequila opened Sept. 2 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Fuego Tacos Tapas and Tequila) Two restaurants serving tacos opened in August and September and a seafood restaurant is under new management east of I-45 in south Montgomery County. 1. Taqueria La Iturbidense, a Mexican food truck,...
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 23 to 25, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
Kirby Ice House prepares for opening event in The Woodlands
Kirby Ice House looks to open Sept. 26 with a friends and family event. (Concept courtesy Kirby Ice House) Kirby Ice House, a new bar coming to 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, will be open to the public following a friends and family event Sept. 26. Previous reporting form...
First Texas location of 'made-to-fade' tattoo shop coming soon to major Montrose intersection
The Montrose venue will be located on Westheimer Road in a building beside the thrift store Pavement. (Rendering courtesy Ephemeral) The first Texas location of the “made-to-fade” tattoo studio Ephemeral will open Oct. 12 at 1655 Westheimer Road, Houston, near the Dunlavy Street intersection. The company uses ink...
fox26houston.com
Local Houston business owner says Galleria is changing his brand, will lose up to 60% of his sales
HOUSTON - Ken Haggerty says he’s told often by officials at the Galleria that his Agenda store is one of the top-selling vendors in the mall – which made not being offered a better opportunity for growth frustrating for him. Haggerty tells FOX 26 that managers at the...
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
Two Locations for Tiff’s Treats Planned for Greater Houston
If you are in the mood for warm cookies and milk, you might soon have options available.
365thingsinhouston.com
Make your plucking plans with our 2022 Houston Pumpkin Patches Guide
Take your pick of pumpkins, flowers, and Fall Festival family fun with our guide to farms and pumpkin patches around Houston for the 2022 season. The weather is cooling, sweaters are coming out, and pumpkins are ripe for picking at farms and patches around Houston this season. All autumn long,...
realtynewsreport.com
EOG Signs Huge Lease in Downtown Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) —EOG Resources, one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, has extended its 375,000-SF lease at Heritage Plaza, a distinctive landmark in downtown Houston. An unmistakable standout in Houston skyline photos, the Class A...
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
papercitymag.com
Supernova Houston Designer Gets Major Bergdorf Goodman Love — The Inside Story Of Nina Magon’s New Home Collection
Houston-based designer Nina Magon just launched her Dekton Onirika for Cosentino. The supernova status of Houston-based design star Nina Magon is being further confirmed with Bergdorf Goodman NYC launching her inaugural home collection in its prestigious Seventh Floor Home division. Cosentino, a force in innovative and sustainable surfaces, introduced Magon’s Dekton Onirika line just last week. And work is already underway with Monacelli Press for a design book featuring Magon’s projects.
Saltgrass Steak House opens a new location in Fulshear
Saltgrass Steak House has expanded its brand into Fulshear with a new restaurant. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) A new steakhouse has opened in Fulshear. Saltgrass Steak House opened a location at 8506 Syms St., Fulshear—the space that was previously Dekker’s, on the corner of FM 1093—on Sept. 20. The restaurant is known for its Certified Angus Beef steak brand, and takes its name from the historical Salt Grass Trail, the path that Texas ranchers would drive millions of Longhorn cattle through each winter as they headed to market, according to the business’s website. 346-547-8641. www.saltgrass.com.
Daniel’s Meat Market Making a Move in Baytown
It’s just across the street, but the new space will provide new options for customers.
Fort Bend Star
Suya Hut a one-of-a-kind food lover’s destination
Consider this a one-of-a-kind review for a one-of-a-kind restaurant. Months ago, a different food reviewer with this same publication visited one of my favorite spots in Fort Bend County and wrote – not a negative review, exactly, but one not as positive as I thought this place deserved. Life...
