KIMT
Final two sentenced for Clear Lake convenience store robbery
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two final sentences have been handed out over the robbery of several gas stations in Cerro Gordo County. William Joseph Rogers, 26 of Mason City, and Alexa Kathleen Cockrell, 25 of Britt, were charged with accessory after the fact. Law enforcement says the two were connected to the January 23 robbery of Casey’s General Store on the west side of Clear Lake.
Body found in Iowa river identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa -- A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday.
KIMT
Clear Lake man sentenced for stolen property in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Clear Lake man won’t serve any extra time in jail over stolen property in Worth County. Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft and possession of burglar’s tools. He was sentenced to six days in jail, but had already served that much time before conviction.
iheart.com
Iowa DCI is Investigating a Death in Worth County
(Northwood, IA) -- The Iowa DCI is working with Worth County investigators after a Northwood woman’s body was found in Shell Rock River. Worth County Sheriff’s Department says Melissa Jo Olson was found dead in the river on Friday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Special...
KGLO News
Longtime Clear Lake banker Ray Hewitt has died
CLEAR LAKE — Longtime Clear Lake banker Ray Hewitt has died at the age of 89. Hewitt spent 49 years at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, 24 of those years as the chairman of the board. Hewitt had announced his retirement from the family-owned bank last month. In a letter announcing his retirement, Hewitt stated that he took great pride in hiring great community-minded, honest, hard-working individuals who know the value in helping others. He said he had been given the opportunity to work with many other local businesses, cheered each other on, and worked to ensure each other’s success.
Radio Iowa
Longtime Lake Mills door and window manufacturer closing
The parent company of Larson Doors is announcing the closure of its manufacturing plant in the northern Iowa town of Lake Mills, eliminating about 200 jobs. Company officials told employees about the move at the end of Tuesday’s daytime shift. The final shift for the day shift will be November 18th, while the night shift is done immediately. Larson Doors was purchased by Fortune Brands Home & Security of Deerfield, Illinois in November 2020.
KWQC
Police: 4 arrested in connection to robbery in Rock Falls
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Sterling man and three teens were arrested after police say they assaulted two people and stole a phone. Jesse J. Wilson, 18, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy were each charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
One dead, two injured in Iowa crash
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A crash early Sunday morning left one person dead and two people critically injured. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez, 25, was traveling westbound on B40 near Garfield Ave. around 6:22 a.m. when he allegedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the north […]
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
KIMT
Larson Manufacturing shutting down in Lake Mills
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – The Larson Manufacturing plant in Lake Mills is closing. The company announced Tuesday it was shutting down its facilities in Lake Mills as well as Grand Prairie, Texas, and Senatobia, Mississippi. Lake Mills employees say second-shift has been cancelled and first-shift will end on November 18.
KIMT
Missing Rochester teen found safe
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Rochester Police Department asked for the public's help to locate a teen, she has been found safe. Lilah Long, 17, from southeast Rochester, was last heard from Tuesday night and was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday. Police said late Wednesday morning that she was found safe.
KIMT
North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
KIMT
Sheriff's Office: Man charged in Olmsted Co. after barricading himself in garage for 3 hours
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities trying to arrest a wanted man were on the scene for three hours after the suspect barricaded himself in a residence. The sheriff’s office said it began Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Pinewood SE. when the man was seen in a detached garage on the property.
KIMT
Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
KAAL-TV
Water main break closes SW Mason City road
(ABC 6 News) – According to the City of Mason City Operations and Maintenance Department, a water main break is forcing the closure of a street in the southwest part of the city. A broken sewer main on 19th St. will need immediate repair and closure. As a result,...
Radio Iowa
Emerald ash borer confirmed in 93rd county
The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an EAB infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year.
Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
KIMT
Albert Lea man sentenced for threatening his wife with an axe
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Threatening his wife with an axe results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Soe Naing, 47 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to two years of supervised probation. Naing pleaded guilty in June to one count of threats of violence. A second-degree assault charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
KIMT
Forest City teen to stand trial for assault, false imprisonment
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teenager accused of threatening women with a gun and knife is pleading not guilty. Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting November 30 for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
Rochester man identified as Loring Park shooting victim
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Loring Park area of Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, from Rochester, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday. According to...
