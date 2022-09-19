Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Missing runaway teen found, City of Aiken officers say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s help in locating an endangered runaway teenager with health issues. 16-year-old Mariah Simmons was located safe.
wcti12.com
Suspect identified in State Highway Patrol officer involved shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WCTI) — The suspect from Tuesday's member-involved shooting in Burke County has been identified as Keisha Michelle Brown, 45, of Georgia. Warrants for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree attempted murder will be served to Brown, pending her release from a medical facility. On Tuesday, the State Highway Patrol...
wgac.com
Authorities Searching for Missing Burke County Woman
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 34-year-old Kacey Skeens, who was reported missing over the weekend. Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18, at 7:30 a.m. on foot heading toward the Keysville Community Store. Skeen is white, 5’3″ and weighs 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and...
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday night to a report of gunshots on Meadowbrook Drive. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure whether anyone was injured. A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We’ve reached out...
Bulloch County man shot over the weekend
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly “becoming aggressive” with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
WRDW-TV
Savannah murder suspects could be in Augusta area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help finding two murder suspects who could be in the CSRA, since they’re from Sardis. Cameron Keivon Dixon and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, both 20, are suspects in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. They’re wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.
WRDW-TV
Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta. The incident occurred at a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way. Authorities also released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris...
wgxa.tv
'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep' nets arrests for sale of crack, meth in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities have arrested more than a dozen people as part of the Summer Breeze Drug Sweep in Washington County. The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 15 suspects in custody. In total, authorities are looking to arrest...
Family of missing Wagener woman wants closure, seeks more help from police and community
It has been a month since 30-year-old Krystal Channel Anderson, of Wagener, was reported missing, and her family wants closure as well as answers. “We know we need some type of closure, and that is what we are looking for,” Shadira Smothers, her sister, said. Anderson was last seen...
WRDW-TV
Is sheriff’s crackdown making a difference in crime? Here’s what he says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and FBI on Wednesday afternoon announced the results of what they’ve dubbed Operation Grace, a three-month crackdown on crime. While leaders touted it as a success, records show 71 homicides or assaults involving guns were committed between July and...
wgac.com
Richmond County Investigating Double Homicide Today
Two people were shot to death late this afternoon in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 5 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive after shots were fired. Investigators confirmed two males were found dead. Both had been shot at least one time. Their...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County schools’ chief asks parents to help curb weapons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s superintendent sent a letter to parents on Wednesday after a pair of shootings at football gatherings and two days of online rumors of school threats. “Unfortunately, violence and activity in the community is disrupting our schools,” Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw stated in the letter...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Double homicide investigation on Cascade drive in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County coroner has confirmed to FOX54 that two bodies have been discovered inside a residence at Cascade Drive near Hawk street. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in at 5:12 pm. Deputies located two men deceased from gunshot wounds. The incident...
119 arrests, numerous guns and drug seized during RCSO and FBI joint operation
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is sending a strong message to those involved in gun and gang violence.
Man wanted for aggravated assault incident in July arrested
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened in July has been arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Dewane Maurice Cain, 35, was arrested on Monday on three charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife during a crime. The incident happened on July […]
Woman missing from Keysville found
#Update | BCSO says Kacey has been found. BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 34-year old Kacey Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 a.m. on GA-305 in Keysville, Ga. Police say Kacey was walking toward the Keysville Community […]
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot dead late Monday afternoon. Deputies responded at 5:12 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive in reference to a shooting, according to the agency. Upon arrival, deputies found...
WRDW-TV
1 person killed, 3 injured in Emanuel County shoot-out
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An altercation in Swainsboro led to a shoot-out that killed one person and injured three. Police Chief Randy Ellison said that around 6 p.m. Monday, officers got a call to investigate gunshots with injuries at an address on Williams Street. Arriving officers found one person on...
RCSO investigating double homicide, two men found dead from gunshot wounds
UPDATE, 9:18 P.M. – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men that were at least shot one time at the apartment on the 2500 block of Cascade Drive. According to the coroner’s office, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive in Hephzibah, and Kentevios Wageman, 17, of 3400 block […]
