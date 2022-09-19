ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, GA

wcti12.com

Suspect identified in State Highway Patrol officer involved shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WCTI) — The suspect from Tuesday's member-involved shooting in Burke County has been identified as Keisha Michelle Brown, 45, of Georgia. Warrants for first-degree kidnapping and first-degree attempted murder will be served to Brown, pending her release from a medical facility. On Tuesday, the State Highway Patrol...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Authorities Searching for Missing Burke County Woman

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is looking for 34-year-old Kacey Skeens, who was reported missing over the weekend. Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18, at 7:30 a.m. on foot heading toward the Keysville Community Store. Skeen is white, 5'3″ and weighs 170 pounds. She has hazel eyes and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T'Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Burke County, GA
Burke County, GA
Augusta, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies respond to report of gunshots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded Monday night to a report of gunshots on Meadowbrook Drive. Dispatchers said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Monday. They are not sure whether anyone was injured. A witness reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. We've reached out...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch County man shot over the weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was shot in Bulloch County after allegedly "becoming aggressive" with an elderly couple and teenaged children at their residence on Saturday night around 7 p.m. The incident occurred on Old River Road South in Brooklet. The victim of the shooting, Roderick Lowery, 46, was said by a report released […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Savannah murder suspects could be in Augusta area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah police are asking for the public's help finding two murder suspects who could be in the CSRA, since they're from Sardis. Cameron Keivon Dixon and T'Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, both 20, are suspects in the July 25 fatal shooting of Myles Bright. They're wanted on charges of felony murder and armed robbery.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta. The incident occurred at a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way. Authorities also released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Richmond County Investigating Double Homicide Today

Two people were shot to death late this afternoon in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office was called just after 5 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive after shots were fired. Investigators confirmed two males were found dead. Both had been shot at least one time. Their...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County schools' chief asks parents to help curb weapons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County's superintendent sent a letter to parents on Wednesday after a pair of shootings at football gatherings and two days of online rumors of school threats. "Unfortunately, violence and activity in the community is disrupting our schools," Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw stated in the letter...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Double homicide investigation on Cascade drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County coroner has confirmed to FOX54 that two bodies have been discovered inside a residence at Cascade Drive near Hawk street. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in at 5:12 pm. Deputies located two men deceased from gunshot wounds. The incident...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man wanted for aggravated assault incident in July arrested

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened in July has been arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Dewane Maurice Cain, 35, was arrested on Monday on three charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife during a crime. The incident happened on July […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Woman missing from Keysville found

#Update | BCSO says Kacey has been found. BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a missing woman. 34-year old Kacey Skeens was last seen Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 a.m. on GA-305 in Keysville, Ga. Police say Kacey was walking toward the Keysville Community […]
KEYSVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies 2 teens shot dead on Cascade Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot dead late Monday afternoon. Deputies responded at 5:12 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive in reference to a shooting, according to the agency. Upon arrival, deputies found...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

1 person killed, 3 injured in Emanuel County shoot-out

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An altercation in Swainsboro led to a shoot-out that killed one person and injured three. Police Chief Randy Ellison said that around 6 p.m. Monday, officers got a call to investigate gunshots with injuries at an address on Williams Street. Arriving officers found one person on...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA

