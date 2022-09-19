ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo

It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD

The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
GREEN BAY, WI
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday

Week 2 of the 2022 season is one to forget for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. They fell to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 after once leading 28-7. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins scored 28 in the fourth to pull off the stunner. To make matters worse, the Ravens are...
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

