Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
Police Launch Investigation After Fan Allegedly Smacks Kyler Murray In Face At Game
Police in Las Vegas have launched an investigation ... after a fan allegedly smacked Kyler Murray in the face following the Cardinals' win over the Raiders on Sunday. The incident happened just seconds after Arizona beat Vegas in an overtime thriller -- when Murray ran over to some fans to celebrate the victory.
Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo
It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Brady not sure why Fitzpatrick ‘has it out’ for him, admits he had tequila before infamous ‘that motherf—er’ remark
Tom Brady discussed recent comments made by Ryan Fitzpatrick, losing his cool against the Saints and his role in teammate Mike Evans’ fight with Marshon Lattimore, among other subjects, on his weekly podcast with Jim Gray.
Richard Sherman fires shot at Russell Wilson again
Richard Sherman continues to troll his former quarterback on Twitter
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts
Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson leaves game in ambulance after suffering neck injury
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had gotten off to a great start in his third season with the team, picking
Packers have a problem at wide receiver in Week 3 vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t the only team with concerns at wide receiver in Week 3. There is also some uncertainty about which Green Bay Packers pass catchers will be available. How many wide receivers will the Green Bay Packers have available when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
David Montgomery calls out Packers’ ‘home-field advantage’ after getting shafted out of Justin Fields TD
The Chicago Bears were spanked 27-10 on Sunday by the Green Bay Packers and had the chance to cut the deficit to just one touchdown when they decided to run a quarterback dive with Justin Fields on fourth and goal. In the eyes of running back David Montgomery, Fields broke the plane. But, he believes “home field advantage” prevented the officials from making the correct call.
Todd Bowles Explains Why Bruce Arians Was on Sideline vs. Saints
He could be seen exchanging words with Marshon Lattimore before the brawl broke out.
Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday
Week 2 of the 2022 season is one to forget for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. They fell to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 after once leading 28-7. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins scored 28 in the fourth to pull off the stunner. To make matters worse, the Ravens are...
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
