Hundreds take steps towards curing childhood cancer during OKC St. Jude Walk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of Oklahomans committed to curing childhood cancer took steps towards their goal Saturday during the St. Jude’s Walk/Run in Oklahoma City.

More than 700 people laced up their sneakers to participate at the Wheeler District, with one mission; to support area children. They raised more than $86,000 for area patients.

For moms like Jillian Boulding, the walk was personal.

“In 2017, my son was diagnosed with brain cancer, and it’s come full circle,” said Boulding, who volunteered at the walk.

The money raised during the walk will provide medical treatment, travel expenses, housing, and food for families dealing with the most devastating news.



“No patient family pays a dime,” said Daniel Rodriquez, walk volunteer. “For some of our local Oklahoma families that I know that don’t have to pay a cent for their kid, especially during such a stressful time. I mean, your kid might be two years old and you just find out they have a terminal illness.”

Boulding said having the financial burden lifted was a huge relief for her family.

“As a parent, it’s just that much easier to breathe.”

Easier to breathe when a parent received suffocating news about their child, which was another reason why Boulding wanted to encourage parents walking to keep moving forward.



“It’s hard, but you’ll get through it. Just trust,” said Boulding.

The walk/run was also offered virtually, and many people walked or ran from their neighborhood or on the treadmill at the gym.

