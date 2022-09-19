Anna (IL) Fire And Rescue Shows Off New Fire Truck in Community Event

Jeremy Craft, Lehi fire chief, presented new renderings of Fire Station 84 at a station update given during the Lehi City Council meeting last week, HeraldExtra.com reported. The new fire station will feature an open and modern design with a gray and red exterior and several glass walls. According to Craft, the glass throughout the building is not only meant to let in more natural light but also give members of the community a way to see into the station, the report said.

LEHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO