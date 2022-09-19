Anna (IL) Fire And Rescue Shows Off New Fire Truck in Community Event

Read full article on original website
Kaestle Boos Associates Designs, Builds New Station for Acton (MA) Fire Department
The Acton (MA) Fire Department has a new station in the northern section of the 20-square-mile town in Middlesex County, approximately 21 miles west-northwest of Boston. The new station was designed by the Foxborough-based architectural firm of Kaestle Boos Associates Inc. “Our new station was added in the North Acton...
Cascade Township (MI) Starting Construction on New $10.9M Fire Station
Construction kicks off next week on Cascade Township’s new $10.9 million Fire Station No. 1, MLive.com reported. Township officials say demolition will begin next week on the current, cramped Fire Station No. 1 at 2865 Thornhills Avenue SE to make way for its replacement, which will be built on the same site and feature a station with nearly triple the square footage.
Lehi (UT) Fire Chief Shares New Renderings of $9.4 Million Fire Station 84
Jeremy Craft, Lehi fire chief, presented new renderings of Fire Station 84 at a station update given during the Lehi City Council meeting last week, HeraldExtra.com reported. The new fire station will feature an open and modern design with a gray and red exterior and several glass walls. According to Craft, the glass throughout the building is not only meant to let in more natural light but also give members of the community a way to see into the station, the report said.
