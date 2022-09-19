Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Parked Car's Cameras Provide Key Evidence in Maryland Shooting Case
A man who opened fire in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, as people walked nearby late last year was identified thanks to some unusual evidence: Prosecutors say cameras on a parked car cracked the case. Bars and clubs had closed and people were on Thayer Avenue at about 2 a.m. Dec....
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Shots Fired During an Incident Last December
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge Chris Fogleman sentenced defendant, John Tomlinson, 29, to 30 years suspend all but 15 years in prison. Ten of those years are mandatory meaning he won’t be eligible for parole until after then. Judge Fogleman also ordered 5 years supervised probation upon Tomlinson’s release. Tomlinson pleaded guilty to charges of attempted second-degree murder and prohibited person in possession of a firearm on August 25th. This stems from an incident on Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:14 a.m. in the area of Thayer Avenue and Manor Lane (video below).
Bay Net
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In July 2022 Shooting Case
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old male. On July 18, at 11:52 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.
Police: 18-year-old confessed to 'senseless' Alexandria murder
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police have a arrested a man for shooting and killing a man after an argument escalated outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria on Saturday. Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 8400 block...
DC Teen In Custody For Allegedly Murdering Maryland Man In Car, Police Say
A teenager in DC is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing a Maryland man earlier this year, authorities announced. Southwest, DC resident River Barfield, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed following a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of Hyattsville resident Jacky Brooks, 20, in March.
WTOP
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
An Alexandria, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19, of...
krcgtv.com
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting during home burglary in Maryland, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two people were killed, including the suspect, in a shooting during a home burglary in Maryland early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a home in Hyattsville around 12:18 a.m. EDT for reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Hyattsville City Police Department.
Attempted Killer Arrested In Baltimore After Being Linked To August Shooting
A 30-year-old man is in custody after an attempted killing in Baltimore back in August, authorities say. Eric McCree was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as a suspect in the attempted murder that occurred around 1 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue, according to Baltimore police.
mocoshow.com
California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
WTOP
Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.
A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say
Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
fox5dc.com
Family of Mall at Prince George's shooting victim cries out as police search for killer
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - The family of the man murdered at a Prince George’s County mall says the victim and suspect were strangers. Darrion Herring was just 20 years old when he lost his life in a shooting at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. More than a...
WJLA
Family member of Darrion Herring, man killed at Mall at Prince George's, recounts tragedy
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Fearing for her own safety, she doesn’t want her identity known, but this grieving woman feels she must be heard. "What I want is justice for Darrion’s family," a family member of Herring told 7News' Brad Bell. Darrion Herring was 20...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run In P.G. County
OXON HILL, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and locating the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill. Investigators are working to identify the deceased pedestrian, an adult female, so her family...
WBAL Radio
Man killed Tuesday morning in Cherry Hill
Baltimore City police are searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man in South Baltimore early Tuesday. Officers say they found the man dead on Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill around 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are now investigating. There's no word on a possible suspect in the case.
popville.com
About that huge police presence in Adams Morgan this morning
Chae wrote: “It was service dog funeral right outside of the animal hospital”. “The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regrets to announce the passing of K9 Rocket, a long time explosives detection dog assigned to our Special Operations Division. The seven-year old Malinois Shepherd was found deceased by his handler inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle on late Monday morning. The vehicle was parked, secured and idling in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. This tragic incident is currently under investigation to determine the circumstances that led up to the dog’s death.
19-year-old shot, killed in Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the Woodlawn Gardens apartment complex on the 8400 block of Graves Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 after someone heard gunshots and saw a person laying on the sidewalk.
WUSA
2 people found dead in Hyattsville, police continue investigation
Police say one man was the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. The other - they say - was the suspect.
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring man charged with drug distribution following Whitman student’s death
The father of a student at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda who died of a fentanyl overdose in January says he hopes that something positive results from the prosecution of the man who authorities say sold drugs to his son. Landen Hausman, 16, of Bethesda died Jan. 17 at...
