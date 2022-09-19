ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Shots Fired During an Incident Last December

Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge Chris Fogleman sentenced defendant, John Tomlinson, 29, to 30 years suspend all but 15 years in prison. Ten of those years are mandatory meaning he won’t be eligible for parole until after then. Judge Fogleman also ordered 5 years supervised probation upon Tomlinson’s release. Tomlinson pleaded guilty to charges of attempted second-degree murder and prohibited person in possession of a firearm on August 25th. This stems from an incident on Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:14 a.m. in the area of Thayer Avenue and Manor Lane (video below).
Bay Net

Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In July 2022 Shooting Case

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old male. On July 18, at 11:52 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.
mocoshow.com

California Woman Arrested for Committing Lottery Ticket Scam in Montgomery County; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 54-year-old Daisy Castillo Badillo, of Los Angeles, CA, for stealing $14,000 from a Montgomery County resident via a lottery ticket scam. Detectives encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
WTOP

Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.

A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
Daily Voice

Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say

Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run In P.G. County

OXON HILL, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and locating the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill. Investigators are working to identify the deceased pedestrian, an adult female, so her family...
WBAL Radio

Man killed Tuesday morning in Cherry Hill

Baltimore City police are searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man in South Baltimore early Tuesday. Officers say they found the man dead on Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill around 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are now investigating. There's no word on a possible suspect in the case.
popville.com

About that huge police presence in Adams Morgan this morning

Chae wrote: “It was service dog funeral right outside of the animal hospital”. “The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regrets to announce the passing of K9 Rocket, a long time explosives detection dog assigned to our Special Operations Division. The seven-year old Malinois Shepherd was found deceased by his handler inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle on late Monday morning. The vehicle was parked, secured and idling in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. This tragic incident is currently under investigation to determine the circumstances that led up to the dog’s death.
