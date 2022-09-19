ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

electrek.co

Tesla exec hints at cheaper electric cars ahead of robotaxi service

A Tesla executive has hinted at the automaker offering cheaper electric cars ahead of launching its robotaxi service. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that he was “embarrassed” by how expensive the automaker’s electric cars are at the moment. With inflation, the rising cost of battery materials,...
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Thumped the Market Today

The electric vehicle leader will indirectly benefit from a new federal government initiative. $900 million will be spent to build out a network of charging stations in most American states. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Elon Musk
teslarati.com

Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing cost in 2017 was $84k per car – it has since dropped to $36k

During Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha’s talk at the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, the executive shared several important tidbits of information that are pertinent to the EV maker’s plans for the future. These include, among other things, a “third revolution” of sorts in automotive manufacturing.
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
nationalinterest.org

How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan

Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
Benzinga

Why General Motors Stock Is Hitting The Brakes Today

General Motors Co GM shares are trading lower Tuesday after Ford Motor Co F shares fell following the company's warning that part shortages will impact its third-quarter results. Ford said supply shortages will result in a higher number of vehicles (between 40,000 and 45,000) in its inventory awaiting parts at...
notebookcheck.net

Teslas cost US$36,000 to make and cheaper model is on the way thanks to new Gigafactories

The price of the cheapest Model 3 now starts from US$46,990 while the average production cost of a Tesla vehicle is US$36,000, revealed the company's investor relations head. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference, Martin Viecha basically reiterated what Tesla already disclosed in a regulatory filing where it itemized its COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) expenses for 2021.
Benzinga

Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds

When id Software co-founder John Carmack discussed electric vehicle battery materials on Twitter, none other than Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his view. Carmack, a computer programmer and video-game developer, said when he looks at electronics with weakening batteries, he wonders about the potential of bulkier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have 40% less energy density but 10 times the lifespan, he noted.
torquenews.com

Tesla's 4680 Battery Production In China - The Truth

Tesla is moving 4680 production processes to Giga Texas to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. Tesla's 4680 Battery Production In China - The Truth. Tesla has prioritized Giga Texas for building 4680 batteries, due to the incentives being offered by the U.S. government. Tesla will still be building some 4680 batteries at Giga Berlin, but the priority is going to be the U.S.
Tesla
China
electrek.co

Tesla weighs bringing ‘Tesla Center’ strategy to China and closing retail stores

Tesla is reportedly considering bringing its “Tesla Center” strategy to China and closing some retail stores in high-rent locations. Last year, Electrek exclusively reported on Tesla implementing a new retail strategy in North America that involves moving away from showrooms in fancy malls and, instead, focusing on cheaper locations, remote management of the test drive fleet, and delivery and service centers.
tipranks.com

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Could Put its Battery-Making Plans in Germany on Hold

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) could be putting its plans of manufacturing battery cells in Germany on hold, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report said that currently, the electric vehicle (EV) major is focused on qualifying for EV and battery manufacturing tax credits in the U.S. The report said...
US News and World Report

Honda to Cut Car Output by up to 40% in Japan on Supply Problems

TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October because of ongoing supply chain and logistical problems. The cutback provides further evidence of problems automakers likely face in trying to increase production volumes in the...
Benzinga

Toyota Cuts October Production As Supply Chain Woes Continue

Toyota Motor Corp TM plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles in October, about 100,000 vehicles short of the previously announced production estimate. The company attributed the decision to the impact of semiconductor shortages resulting from the spread of COVID-19. Toyota had previously estimated an average monthly vehicle production of 900,000...
