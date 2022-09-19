Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
If You Printed $1 Million A Day Since 1440, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Has You Beat
The printing press is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. It kickstarted a revolution and transformed the way ideas are communicated across the globe. Here’s a fun stat about the printing press as it relates to Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
NFL・
electrek.co
Tesla exec hints at cheaper electric cars ahead of robotaxi service
A Tesla executive has hinted at the automaker offering cheaper electric cars ahead of launching its robotaxi service. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said that he was “embarrassed” by how expensive the automaker’s electric cars are at the moment. With inflation, the rising cost of battery materials,...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Thumped the Market Today
The electric vehicle leader will indirectly benefit from a new federal government initiative. $900 million will be spent to build out a network of charging stations in most American states. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
RELATED PEOPLE
teslarati.com
Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing cost in 2017 was $84k per car – it has since dropped to $36k
During Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha’s talk at the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, the executive shared several important tidbits of information that are pertinent to the EV maker’s plans for the future. These include, among other things, a “third revolution” of sorts in automotive manufacturing.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS・
nationalinterest.org
How U.S. Airpower Could Thwart a Chinese Attack on Taiwan
Any Chinese amphibious advance would be vulnerable to being destroyed by U.S. and allied air power. Any Chinese maritime buildup for an amphibious attack on Taiwan would most likely be seen by U.S. and allied surveillance systems. Yet given the size and lethality of China’s fast-growing navy, such a prospect clearly poses a major threat to Taiwan, the United States, and U.S. allies in the Pacific.
Why General Motors Stock Is Hitting The Brakes Today
General Motors Co GM shares are trading lower Tuesday after Ford Motor Co F shares fell following the company's warning that part shortages will impact its third-quarter results. Ford said supply shortages will result in a higher number of vehicles (between 40,000 and 45,000) in its inventory awaiting parts at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Teslas cost US$36,000 to make and cheaper model is on the way thanks to new Gigafactories
The price of the cheapest Model 3 now starts from US$46,990 while the average production cost of a Tesla vehicle is US$36,000, revealed the company's investor relations head. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference, Martin Viecha basically reiterated what Tesla already disclosed in a regulatory filing where it itemized its COGS (Cost of Goods Sold) expenses for 2021.
The world's first flying bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes
A Japanese start-up designed a high-speed flying motorcycle that has been unveiled at an auto show. The world's first flying bike was showcased on Thursday at the Detroit Auto Show, according to a report published by Euronews. It’s called the XTurismo hoverbike and it is capable of flying for 40...
CARS・
Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds
When id Software co-founder John Carmack discussed electric vehicle battery materials on Twitter, none other than Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his view. Carmack, a computer programmer and video-game developer, said when he looks at electronics with weakening batteries, he wonders about the potential of bulkier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have 40% less energy density but 10 times the lifespan, he noted.
torquenews.com
Tesla's 4680 Battery Production In China - The Truth
Tesla is moving 4680 production processes to Giga Texas to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. Tesla's 4680 Battery Production In China - The Truth. Tesla has prioritized Giga Texas for building 4680 batteries, due to the incentives being offered by the U.S. government. Tesla will still be building some 4680 batteries at Giga Berlin, but the priority is going to be the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla's 'Peak China Dependency' Could Be Over Within A Year, Analyst Says: Here's Why
The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has been heavily reliant on China, both from the supply and demand perspective. An analyst at Morgan Stanley thinks Tesla could be passing through its “peak China dependency” over the next 12 months. Domestic Competitive Heating Up: In China,...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
electrek.co
Tesla weighs bringing ‘Tesla Center’ strategy to China and closing retail stores
Tesla is reportedly considering bringing its “Tesla Center” strategy to China and closing some retail stores in high-rent locations. Last year, Electrek exclusively reported on Tesla implementing a new retail strategy in North America that involves moving away from showrooms in fancy malls and, instead, focusing on cheaper locations, remote management of the test drive fleet, and delivery and service centers.
tipranks.com
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Could Put its Battery-Making Plans in Germany on Hold
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) could be putting its plans of manufacturing battery cells in Germany on hold, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report said that currently, the electric vehicle (EV) major is focused on qualifying for EV and battery manufacturing tax credits in the U.S. The report said...
US News and World Report
Honda to Cut Car Output by up to 40% in Japan on Supply Problems
TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October because of ongoing supply chain and logistical problems. The cutback provides further evidence of problems automakers likely face in trying to increase production volumes in the...
Toyota Cuts October Production As Supply Chain Woes Continue
Toyota Motor Corp TM plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles in October, about 100,000 vehicles short of the previously announced production estimate. The company attributed the decision to the impact of semiconductor shortages resulting from the spread of COVID-19. Toyota had previously estimated an average monthly vehicle production of 900,000...
teslarati.com
UPDATE: Tesla adds 500k square feet to Gigafactory Texas for ‘ecological paradise’
Update: Elon Musk told Teslarati the expansion plans will accommodate Tesla Giga Texas’s “ecological paradise.” Headline and paragraphs have been revised and updated to reflect accuracy based on Musk’s details. Tesla has revised its application for Giga Texas to reveal a potential 500,000 square foot expansion...
China's 'Dongfeng' Missiles Compared to America's Nuclear Arsenal
The U.S. Department of Defense said last year that images showed a suspected 230 silo-based ICBM launch sites in Yumen, Gansu, and Hami, Xinjiang, in China.
Comments / 0