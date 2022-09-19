ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

VOTE for The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Sept. 12-17

By Dustin B Levy, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

Each week The News-Press staff will select one finalist in each high school sport. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by Lee County’s coaches during the week to sports@news-press.com. Readers can then vote in the online poll to determine who the Athlete of the Week will be.

The poll will be posted at news-press.com each Monday, and voting will end at 10 a.m. Thursday each week.

The winner will be announced on the @newspresssports Instagram page and on Twitter at @nphssports. The winning athlete will receive a shirt courtesy of BSN Sports.

Last week, Cape Coral swimmer Hayden Tedhams won with 67% of the vote. Tedhams won the 200 free and raced in the Seahawks' winning freestyle and medley relays to help the team win the Drumm Engineering Pirate Invitational last week.

Coaches can email scores and stats or Athlete of the Week nominations to sports@news-press.com. The deadline for each night’s results is 11 p.m.

The nominees for Sept. 12-17 are:

Football offense

Tanner Helton, ECS : Helton went 14-for-18 for 208 yards and three touchdowns in addition to a rushing score in the Sentinels' 34-0 win against Bradenton Christian on Friday.

Football defense

Rex Williams, Cape Cora l : Williams came away with two interceptions in the Seahawks' strong defensive effort that saw the team beat Cypress Lake 13-10 on Friday.

Boys cross country

Olmar Bartolon, Dunbar : The junior finished in third in the Large School Boys race at the North Port Invitational with a time of 16:36.74 on Saturday.

Girls cross country

Gianna Del Pizzo, Lehigh : Del Pizzo won the North Port Invitational, finishing in 19:35.04 in the race held on Friday.

Boys swimming

Patrick Kirby, Estero : Kirby won two individual races — the 200 IM and the 100 free — in addition to contributing to the Wildcats' winning relays in the team's win against South Fort Myers at a Tuesday meet.

Girls swimming

Clarice Spencer, Fort Myers : Spencer finished first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.84 at the Tarpon Invittional on Saturday. She came in third in the 100 breast.

Volleyball

Madison Hammermeister, Canterbury : Hammermeister helped the Cougars reach the Private 8 championship match, putting up 12 kills in a win against Bishop Verot on Monday and 14 kills and 14 digs in a win against First Baptist on Tuesday.

Boys golf

Gabe Gair, Oasis : Gair had the lowest score on the Sharks, shooting a 38 to help his team defeat Island Coast and Mariner on Friday.

Boys bowling

Devin Richards, Cypress Lake : Richards rolled a match-high 256 in the Panthers' 4-1 defeat of Dunbar on Wednesday.

Girls bowling

Mackenzie Fennell, Bishop Verot : Fennell bowled a match-high 176 in the Vikings' victory against Ida Baker on Tuesday.

The News-Press Athlete of the Week Poll for Sept. 12-17

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: VOTE for The News-Press Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Sept. 12-17

