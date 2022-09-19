ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Golf Digest

Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams#The Nfc Divisional Round#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News

Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report

The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy