Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News
The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Brady not sure why Fitzpatrick ‘has it out’ for him, admits he had tequila before infamous ‘that motherf—er’ remark
Tom Brady discussed recent comments made by Ryan Fitzpatrick, losing his cool against the Saints and his role in teammate Mike Evans’ fight with Marshon Lattimore, among other subjects, on his weekly podcast with Jim Gray.
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy With Hit: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany Mahomes, wasn't happy with a hit her husband took in Thursday night's game against the Chargers. "Guess we can hit QBs like that now," she tweeted. This appears to be the hit in question, where Mahomes got high-lowed a bit by Chargers defensive ends Joey Bosa...
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor both condemned Seahawks' trick play call
There are few things more frustrating in sports than poor coaching decisions getting in the way of a win. Despite the lopsided final score, the Seattle Seahawks had their chances to make Sunday’s 20-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers a competitive game. One of the most frustrating wasted...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Bill Belichick on the Ravens’ loss to Miami and what to expect this week
Belichick said he'd be surprised if the Ravens continue to give up big plays the way they did against Miami last week. Bill Belichick strode to the podium Wednesday in Foxborough wearing a bright red Patriots hoodie. The Patriots head coach praised Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh, general manager Eric DeCosta,...
Who's to Blame for Steelers Offensive Struggles?
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their offense. The question is how?
Todd Bowles Explains Why Bruce Arians Was on Sideline vs. Saints
He could be seen exchanging words with Marshon Lattimore before the brawl broke out.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Unhappy News
Tom Brady is not happy about the NFL's decision to suspend wide receiver Mike Evans for one game for his actions during Sunday's win over the Saints. Evans, the Bucs' best wide receiver, got into a fight during Sunday's win in New Orleans. He went at Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, sparking a scuffle between the two teams. Evans has said he was defending his quarterback.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
CBS Sports
Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report
The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
Cowboys fans relentlessly troll Stephen A. Smith after Steelers' loss to Patriots
Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t waste any time when presented with an opportunity to troll ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 17-14 loss at home to the New England Patriots. Smith has openly trolled Cowboys fans after losses over the years, including their season-opening loss against...
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
