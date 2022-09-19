Morris/Sussex football: Latest Top 10 rankings set up two big matchups

There’s another reshuffle in this week’s rankings.

For the second straight week, two new teams leap into the Top 10. Six of the 10 ranked teams are undefeated. Four of the top eight teams will face each other this Friday.

All season long, the Daily Record and New Jersey Herald will rank the Top 10 teams in Morris and Sussex counties.

Here are the latest rankings after Week 3.

10. Morris Knolls (3-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

The Golden Eagles debut in the Top 10 after slipping past Watchung Hills, 14-10 on Thursday for their third straight win to start the season. Running back Dom DelleMonache rushed for 192 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown and Ryan Wong picked up 62 yards and a touchdown.

Up next: Saturday vs. Morristown (3-1)

9. Pope John (3-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

The Lions crack the rankings for the first time this season following Sunday’s 40-36 win over Cardinal Hayes (NY) in the Battle for the Bridge showcase at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Quarterback Tyler House had a rushing touchdown and threw a pair of scoring passes to Wes Johnston and Justin Fontana. Running back Tylik Hill scored the game-winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. The Sparta school is off to its best start in five years.

Up next: Saturday Oct. 1 vs. Immaculata (1-2)

8. Chatham (4-0)

Previous ranking: 10

The Cougars pitched their first shutout of the season in a 35-0 win at Morris Hills on Saturday. Chatham has won its first four games for the second straight year. Quarterback Giovanni Del Re rang up 222 yards and threw four touchdowns to two different receivers. Jackson Hodges had seven receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Up next: Friday at No. 3 Randolph (3-0)

7. Jefferson (2-1)

Previous ranking: 9

The Falcons outlasted Vernon, 43-36 on Friday in a back-and-forth barn burner and scored the game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds for their second straight win. Quarterback Ryan Moran threw for 328 yards and five touchdowns, including the game winner to Travis Osterhout (6 receptions, 161 yards). Jeff Evan had eight catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Up next: Friday vs. Wallkill Valley (2-1)

6. Sparta (2-1)

Previous ranking: 3

The Spartans fell from the unbeaten ranks after falling to state-ranked and undefeated Ramapo, 49-14 on Friday in Sussex County. Sparta’s defense surrendered four first-half touchdowns as the Green Raiders powerful offense scored five of their seven touchdowns through the air. Running back Josh Brancy rushed for 161 yards and a touchdown for Sparta.

Up next: Friday vs. No. 1 West Morris (4-0)

5. Delbarton (0-3)

Previous ranking: 6

The Green Wave went toe-to-toe with St. Peter’s in Caven Point on Friday only to come up short in a 32-27 setback in Hudson County. Delbarton trailed 19-0 in the second quarter before storming back in the second half to take a 27-26 lead in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Robert Russo threw for 357 yards on 27-of-36 passing and three touchdowns and running back Ryan Trafford ran for 125 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown and caught seven passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Up next: Saturday vs. Clifton (2-1)

4. Mountain Lakes (3-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The Herd knocked off division rivals and previously undefeated Madison, 14-3 on Saturday on the road for their third straight win. Nico Dunn rushed for 110 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown and Jimmy Elliott had a touchdown grab from Ben Miniter. Mountain Lakes starts a season at 3-0 for the third time in four years.

Up next: Friday vs. Hanover Park (2-1)

3. Randolph (3-0)

Previous ranking: 4

The Rams are off to a 3-0 start for the fourth time in the last five seasons after fending off East Orange, 34-27, on Saturday. Steven Petruziello scored three touchdowns, including a 55-yard touchdown grab as the Rams raced out to a 20-point lead after three quarters.

Up next: Friday vs. No. 8 Chatham (4-0)

2. Newton (3-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Brayden Nolan rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns for the Braves in a 35-7 win over previously unbeaten Wallkill Valley on Saturday. Thaylor Sibblies picked up 159 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Up next: Friday vs. Kittatinny (0-3)

1. West Morris (4-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Stefano Montella rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns as West Morris shutout Roxbury on Friday, 27-0. Montella also had 20 total tackles on defense and a sack on defense. The Wolfpack have allowed 14 total points in four wins this season.

Up next: Friday at No. 6 Sparta (2-1)

Honorable mention: Hackettstown (3-0); Morristown (3-1)

Dropped out: Madison (2-1); Hanover Park (2-1)

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Morris/Sussex football: Latest Top 10 rankings set up two big matchups