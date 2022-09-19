ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now for the Vermont Varsity Insider Athletes of the Week: Ballots for Sept. 12-18

By Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
Welcome to the second installment of the 2022 fall season for the Vermont Varsity Insider Athletes of the Week voting by high school sports fans.

This week, and every week during the three sports seasons, members of the public may vote for a top girls athlete and a top boys athlete.

How do I cast my vote?

All voting is through the two ballots at burlingtonfreepress.com. We will not accept votes through email or through social media.

Voting began Monday, Sept. 19, and continues through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

How do we learn who wins?

The two winners will be announced in a story published at burlingtonfreepress.com on Friday.

May I nominate a deserving athlete for a future ballot?

Yes. Please nominate by sending an email to sports@burlingtonfreepress.com (Subject Line: Athletes of the Week nomination).

Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

More about each candidate:

Sabine Brueck, North Country soccer: The sophomore had two goals in a 4-3 win over Milton and then supplied a hat trick in a 6-0 shutout as the Falcons went 2-1 last week.

Ashley Clark, Essex field hockey: The senior forward scored twice in a 5-0 win over Mount Mansfield and added a goal and an assist in a 2-0 triumph over Colchester.

2G vs. MMU in 5-0 win

G, A vs. Colc, 2-0.

Amy Felice, U-32 cross-country running: The junior beat a field of 95 runners to seize her home invitational with a winning time of 20 minutes, 27.45 seconds.

Emila Sabataso, Rutland soccer: The goalie pitched a seven-save shutout in the 1-0 win over Essex. She also stopped five saves in the first half vs. Middlebury to help Rutland to a second straight clean-sheet victory.

Emma Spiller, BFA-Fairfax soccer: Spiller subbed in net vs. Danville on Monday and posted a 10-save shutout. Then she struck for four goals and an assist in an 8-0 win over Richford.

Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

More about each candidate:

Ben Nissenbaum, Stowe soccer: The senior midfielder had a goal and two assists in a rout of Northfield/Willamstown, and then scored once and set up three teammates in a 5-0 result over Spaulding.

Jack Sumner, Champlain Valley football: The junior totaled 158 yards from scrimmage, including 112 on the ground, while scoring a trio of touchdowns in CVU's 42-20 victory over Burlington/South Burlington.

John Viens, Richford cross-country running: After winning at a Milton-hosted meet earlier in the week, Viens raced to first place at the U-32 Invitational on Saturday with a time of 17:14.05.

Ty Whyte, Peoples golf: On his home course at Copley Country Club in Morrisville, Whyte fired a 35 in nine holes to earn medalist honors.

Logan Worrall, Windsor football: The running back ran the ball 13 times for 134 yards and three scores as Windsor rolled past host Milton 46-6. Worrall also had an interception on defense to set up a touchdown in a 20-point second quarter.

