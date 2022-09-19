ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Two hospitalized after shooting in Elon on Saturday

By Sharon Myers, Times-News
Two men were taken to the hospital after one was shot in the face and the other shot in the chest in Elon on Saturday night.

According to law enforcement, at approximately 8 p.m. officers responded to East Haggard Avenue after a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One male subject was shot in the face and the other male subject had a gunshot to the chest. The man shot in the face is reported to be in stable condition while the other subject is in critical conditions.

At this time, law enforcement believes the shooting was between the two men and there is no suspect at large.

The names of the victims have not been released and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Elon Police Department at (336) 584-1301 or the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. Citizens can also provide information by mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com.

