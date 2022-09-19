ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Always an Adventure: Showing your children how to fight their battles

By Nakeshia Shannon
Greenville News
Greenville News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2iTw_0i1RMeKq00

Inflation, depression, anxiety, and uncertainties surround and overwhelm us. We can't always protect our children from the battle, but we can show them how to fight.

The rising cost of things has made it nearly impossible for some families to survive without an overwhelming pile of debt and side hustles. I've seen friends spend days off from their 9 to 5 running orders for DoorDash to supplement their income. But the most gut-wrenching part of it all is that so many of us, despite our efforts, still feel as if we're not doing enough.

My children have seen me fall down steps, pass out from pain, and struggle with depression. They've seen me down for the count more times than I'd like to admit, but they always see me get back up again.

There's a song that says, “It may look like I'm surrounded, but I'm surrounded by you.” It is belted out at churches acknowledging that praise and prayer are how we can fight our battles. Some fight their battles through exercise, creative avenues, and self-care.

Don't hide how you fight your battles with your children. For example, my youngest knows it's outstanding to give herself a timeout. It means she can put herself in a better mood. She knows the power of hugs and lousy dancing. My older two enjoy long showers or baths to refocus. Embrace your battles because when your children see you conquer, they know they can conquer, too.

It's a part of the adventure.

Nakeshia Shannon is a photographer and mother of three. Find her on Twitter at @NakeshiaRenee.

IN THIS ARTICLE
