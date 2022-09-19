ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Tyler Florence returns to Greenville - here's what he said and cooked

By Lillia Callum-Penso, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj6q1_0i1RMcZO00

“The Peddler,” Tyler Florence said with a grin. “I loved it.”

The iconic Greenville steakhouse nestled in the woods is the first place Florence, now a celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author, tasted bacon-wrapped filet mignon.

Food memories like that stick with you.

And yet, perhaps it is a sign of the times and of Greenville’s culinary evolution that when Florence shared his love of The Peddler with a group of Greenville County Schools culinary students, he got some major pushback.

Memory is a powerful flavor, and Florence’s brief return to Greenville, his hometown, was full of both.

In an hour-long Q&A with local media, the celebrity chef and Food Network personality shared his thoughts on meat and threes, Greenville’s signature dish and how to make mac and cheese that, in his words, “will make you cry.”

At a dinner organized in part by VisitGreenvilleSC and euphoria and in large part by Taryn Scher, owner of TKPR who has worked hard to take Greenville to the national stage, Florence joined Soby’s New South Cuisine executive chef Shaun Garcia for a masterful meal of seasonal southern fare and modern steakhouse dishes.

What does that mean exactly?

A deviled egg (made with Duke’s Mayo of course) that is punched up with mustard seed, a Caesar salad with boquerones and thin slices of dehydrated meyer lemon, a creamy blue crab chowder flecked with Benton’s bacon, Garcia’s famous juicy fried chicken with cornbread polenta and Florence’s famous steak with lobster, delicate bernaise and shaved truffle.

The meal was memorable not just for the food but for those in attendance, specifically Florence’s mom, who sat at a table in the front and with whom Florence frequently checked in.

Florence grew up in Greenville and the chef cut his teeth in restaurants here. The trip home brought forth a walk down that memory lane with Florence reminiscing about washing dishes, cooking and serving at local haunts current and past – The Fish Market, Ristorante Bergamo, Addy’s Dutch Cafe.

This city is where the chef fell in love with hospitality and food.

“It was the first impression of what hospitality is all about, the endless curiosity of constantly tasting things for the first time and going where has this been my whole life,” he said.

At one point, Florence wanted to open a restaurant in Greenville, he said. The vision then was for a sort of meat and three-meets-country club, Florence said. Comfortable dishes and flavors with a touch of elegance.

Then, he said, he couldn’t find any investors, and could never raise the capital needed for the project.

“I had to say I guess this just wasn’t meant to be,” Florence said. “We tried.”

So, is the door closed on Greenville?

“We’d always take the meeting,” Florence said.

Instead, Florence has opened restaurants elsewhere. He has Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco and the more recently opened Miller & Lux, a high-end steak house at the Warrior’s Chase Center in San Francisco.

While in Greenville, Florence also shared news about more to come as well, including plans to expand Miller & Lux, a new 5-year television contract and a new cookbook in the works.

It had been seven years since Florence had been back to his native city, and he was impressed.

“Don’t miss it, don’t drive by it because Greenville is a very significant city,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC

Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Enjoy local eats, drinks at ‘Bourbon & Bacon Fest’ in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest in downtown Greenville on Friday. Organizers say the fest is an annual event that will feature an array of specialty bourbons and unique whiskies from distilleries both large and local, as well as sweet and savory food samples made with bacon from local restaurant favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

City Juice: Harry’s Hoagies

“Chef, ya gotta get the meatball sub. We’re making those meatballs with pork, veal, beef and grinding in all of our Italian sandwich meat scraps. Salami, sopresetta, proscuitto. There’s some fresh herbs in there as well, put those meatballs on a few slices of provolone and we top it with tomato sauce and parmesan.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known action-packed motorsports experience for families is returning to the Upstate and tickets are on sale now. Monster Jam will make its way to Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023. The “adrenaline-charged” weekend will begin at the Monster Jam...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, SC
City
Florence, SC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Adams

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Adam. Adams is five months old and is up to date on all his vaccines, is microchipped and neutered. Adams is very friendly and loves to be held.
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Florence
hotelnewsresource.com

Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville Opens in South Carolina

The Kessler Collection celebrated the grand opening of its second property in South Carolina, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville. The newest hotel offering is a boutique modern lodge overlooking the iconic waterfalls and Falls Park on the Reedy River. "After years of planning, we're proud to see our vision of natural...
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest to return to Greenville

The second annual Hampton-Pinckney PorchFest will be held Oct. 23 in Greenville. From 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., the free event, which is presented by the Clemson University MBA program, will showcase 21 musical performances from 10 porches in the Hampton-Pinckney neighborhood. The festival will feature performances by:. MAXXGood$. Say...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cooking#Celebrity Chef#Meyer Lemon#Food Drink#Greenville County#Food Network#Tkpr#New South Cuisine#Duke
tribpapers.com

New Burger Joint Coming to Town

Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Brown, Smith announce engagement

Mrs. Tami Brown announces the engagement of her daughter, Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens to Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton. The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Chris Brown, formerly of Laurens. She is the granddaughter of the late Jim and Claire Brown, and the late Vernon and Mary...
LAURENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greenville News

Greenville News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy