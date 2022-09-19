Pasco Sheriff Needs Your Help In Identifying New Port Richey Theft Suspect

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a suspect from a string of neighborhood burglaries.

Between Sept. 11th and 15th, a suspect committed several thefts and car burglaries from several locations in the Jasmine Estates area of New Port Richey.

These happened during the morning hours, ranging from 2:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, according to deputies.

Deputies say the suspect appears to be a Black male, possibly in his mid-teens & who frequently wears red Crocs.

If you have any info on this case or the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the PSO’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 & reference case number 22031746.

