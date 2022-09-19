The Freeport boys’ soccer team is looking to extend its postseason streak with a young team this fall. The Red Devils, who graduated 14 seniors from last season’s 8-3-4 team that fell to Uniondale in the Class AA quarterfinals, entered the week at 2-2 and will need a .500 or better record in a challenging conference to achieve a third straight playoff appearance. Fourth-year coach Craig Klasson has made reaching the postseason and competing for championships on a regular basis a major goal since he took over the program in 2019.

FREEPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO