Mepham rolls past MacArthur
An early goal-line stand last Saturday triggered quite the turnaround for Mepham in its rematch with MacArthur from last season’s Conference II football playoff setback. After MacArthur reached the Mepham two-yard line with an over eight minute opening drive, senior linebacker RyanThier stuffed a fourth down run. The Mepham offense then drove 98-yards the other way capped by a Thier one-yard touchdown early in the second quarter that set the tone for a convincing 42-0 win 10 months after MacArthur had ended the Pirates’ 2021 season with a 21-18 win in the Conference II semifinals.
Freeport seeks another playoff run
The Freeport boys’ soccer team is looking to extend its postseason streak with a young team this fall. The Red Devils, who graduated 14 seniors from last season’s 8-3-4 team that fell to Uniondale in the Class AA quarterfinals, entered the week at 2-2 and will need a .500 or better record in a challenging conference to achieve a third straight playoff appearance. Fourth-year coach Craig Klasson has made reaching the postseason and competing for championships on a regular basis a major goal since he took over the program in 2019.
Baldwin off to impressive start
As the twins go, so goes Baldwin girls’ soccer. Taylor and Jessica Darcy are back manning midfield again to create havoc in Nassau County Division AA2. Last season, the Darcy twins helped lead Baldwin to a third-place 10-3-1 record. But they are back as seniors, playing better than ever.
Depth key ingredient for North Shore
It’s depth that will carry North Shore’s girls’ soccer team. In her 10-year stint on the Glen Head/Sea Cliff campus, coach Lauren Gotta hasn't seen as long a list of capable performers. The makeup is such that opponents can’t key on one or two stars, making the...
Something fishy with East Meadow
That’s the rallying cry being used by the East Meadow boys’ soccer team as it tries to get out of the funk it has found itself in in recent seasons. The Jets have dropped four in a row after taking the season opener, including a 5-2 defeat against Hempstead last Saturday. The team’s only win was a 2-1 victory over Port Washington on Sept. 8 that ended a 12-game winless drought (0-8-4) that concluded the 2021 campaign.
AHA News: College Softball Player's Heart Stops After Routine Play
TUESDAY, Sept. 20, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In her second game of the day, Fordham University shortstop Sarah Taffet hit a ground ball to first base. The fielder charged forward, stopped the ball and kept going to tag out Sarah. It turned into a small collision, with Sarah getting knocked to the ground.
East Rockaway hosts Fourth Battalion Parade
Nassau County’s Fourth Battalion Fire District marched through the streets of East Rockaway on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of their annual fire parade and drill exercise. The Battalion consists of five local fire departments including East Rockaway, Lynbrook, Rockville Centre, Malverne, and Lakeview. This year, additional fire companies from Hewlett, Oceanside, Uniondale, Albertson, and Long Beach, also joined in the festivities.
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
longisland.com
Cha Dao Bubble Tea Opens in Mineola
Bubble tea is another hot trend on Long Island with shops seemingly opening almost daily. The latest is Cha Dao Bubble Tea which opened in Mineola recently. Among the most popular is their classic and green bubble milk teas ($5), the Trioe of Milktea, made up of bubble tea, pudding, and herbal jelly ($6.20), the rose bubble green milk tea ($5), and the oolong milk tea with herbal jelly ($5).
Lynbrook swears in police officer
Decorated New York City Police Officer Joshua Crowley was patient and kept the faith in his quest for a position with the Lynbrook Police Department. Crowley, who grew up in Mastic and graduated from Eastport South Manor High School in 2012, left the NYPD to return to Long Island. Several departments jumped at the opportunity to hire him, including Nassau County and Garden City, who made offers.
Superintendent set to retire
Lynbrook Schools Superintendent Melissa Burak has set her retirement calendar, and plans to stop down on July 1, 2023, after 30 years of service. It was a bittersweet moment for members of the Board of Education, which voted to accept her resignation letter, expressing their heartfelt gratitude for her many years of service and for helping elevate the district to new heights.
News 12
Loved ones honor Mets legend Buddy Harrelson at Walk to End Alzheimer's
One team honored a Long Island legend Sunday at the ninth annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in North Babylon. The event at Belmont Lake State Park was part of the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. About 1,500 Long Islanders made strides to raise money and help...
These Long Island Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Long Island schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Accident with Box Truck in Roslyn
The Homicide Squad reports on a Fatal Vehicular Accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8:15 AM in Roslyn. According to Detectives, a 25-year-old male was operating his motorcycle on Northern Boulevard when he was involved in an auto accident with a box truck near the intersection of Beech Drive. The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a Nassau County Police Ambulance where he was pronounced deceased by a staff physician.
New Steakhouse Open For Business In Farmingdale
A new eatery is serving customers on Long Island. 5 De Mayo Steakhouse in Farmingdale held its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 4. The restaurant, located at 2120 Broadhollow Road, offers entrées including prime sirloin steak, filet mignon, Colorado rib steak, and more. In addition to steak dishes, guests...
Looking back, 21 years later
To honor and remember those lost on and since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Rockville Centre held its 21st Year of Remembrance ceremony last Sunday evening on the Village Green. St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church held a special Mass prior to the ceremony. Mayor Francis Murray began the observance...
NBC New York
It's Apple Picking Time. Try These Orchards Near NYC
One of the most iconic autumn activities is apple picking, and if you live in the tri-state area you are in luck!. There are plenty of places to go to and take part in the beloved fall tradition right here in the tri-state area. From apple picking to cider donuts...
Snapchat Threat Leads To Extra Police At Walt Whitman High School
Extra police officers are on site at a Long Island school after it received threats of violence via Snapchat. Suffolk County Police were notified of the threat directed at Walt Whitham High School in Huntington Station by South Huntington Schools Superintendent Vito D’Elia on Monday, Sept. 19. Police said...
