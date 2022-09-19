Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
Carmi Police Holding Donation Drive for Carmi Compassion Center Saturday
CARMI – The Carmi Police Department will hold a donation drive for the Carmi Compassion Center Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carmi Compassion Center located at 213 7th St. in Carmi. According to a Facebook post from Carmi Police, the center needs hygiene products such...
wpsdlocal6.com
14,000 square-foot grocery store coming to Wickliffe after sale of Town and Country property
WICKLIFFE, KY — After four years, the old Town and Country property in Wickliffe has finally been sold, paving the way for a brand new grocery store. According to a release from Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper, real-estate-developer and investor Billy Ingram purchased the plot, planning to built a 14,000 square foot grocery-store.
wish989.com
Sen. Fowler Teams Up with Veteran’s Groups for a Motorcycle Rally Event
MARION – State Senator Dale Fowler along with Black Diamond Harley Davidson is proud to support the Arise Veterans Foundation as they host a motorcycle rally to honor veterans and support the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association. “This event is one you won’t want to miss,” said Senator Fowler. “I...
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
New phone scam targets McCracken County residents
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is once again reminding residents to be mindful of scammers. In a new scam targeting McCracken County residents, authorities said the scammers are calling customers of Jackson Purchase Energy to request a payment by phone. The number reported to be used by the scammers is...
wfcnnews.com
Supply chain issues delay reopening of Marion Krispy Kreme
MARION - After being closed for over four months, doughnut lovers will have to wait even longer for a sweet treat in Marion. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Marion announced a temporary closure following a structure fire early this year on May 5, 2022. The location has been closed ever since...
wish989.com
Flu Vaccinations Available at Jackson County Health Department
MURPHYSBORO – The Jackson County Health Department in Murphysboro is now providing flu vaccinations by appointment. You can get your flu shot weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with extended hours on Tuesday until 5:30 p.m. An annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months of...
wish989.com
Benton Save A Lot Looking for Missing Shopping Carts
BENTON – Save A Lot in Benton needs your help. According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, the store has lost a lot of shopping carts this summer and is trying to buy new ones. Store officials say there is a wait time of months to get new ones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
$21 million project underway in Paducah, KY
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The vision for Paducah’s city block project is to improve a block of the city’s downtown. Weyland Ventures, a partner with the city of Paducah, attended the city commissioner’s meeting on Sept. 13, where Moriah Gratz, the CEO of Weyland Ventures, gave an update for the project saying,
KFVS12
Renovations continue in Downtown Marion to attract more visitors
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Things are heating up in downtown Marion as nearly the entire square is under renovation. From bringing in a new restaurant like a steakhouse, to an intimate music venue that’ll seat around 100 people, bakery, luxury apartments and a face lift to the iconic clock tower, private investors and city leaders are working to attract more people downtown.
wsiu.org
Franklin County schools encourage students to learn trades
Area educators hope that vocational courses can help keep students interested in school and provide a path to success after graduation. One Franklin County program invited legislators to visit a class in construction trades. The course had to be paused during the pandemic but has returned this school year. Students from all six high schools in the county are eligible to take the course.
kbsi23.com
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wish989.com
Saline County Authorities Seeking New Home for Mistreated Horses
HARRISBURG – Authorities in Saline County are looking for a new home for some horses that were taken away from a Harrisburg man for mistreatment. Saline County Sheriff Whipper Johnson said in a statement Tuesday that back in July, the sheriff’s office seized 12 horses from James Kevin Griffith of Harrisburg as a result of his failure to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals.
wfcnnews.com
Benton Save-A-Lot asks for public's help in returning shopping carts
BENTON - A Franklin County grocery store is asking for the public's assistance in returning several lost shopping carts over the past few months. The Benton Save-A-Lot made a social media post on Monday asking for anyone who may have borrowed a shopping cart to bring it back to the store.
wish989.com
Election Packet for April’s McLeansboro City Council Election Now Available
MCLEANSBORO – The City of McLeansboro says if you are interested in running for the City Council in the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election, you may now pick up an election packet at City Hall on West Main Street weekdays during regular business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
wish989.com
Marion Unit 2 School Superintendent Keith Oates Announces Retirement
MARION – Marion Unit 2 School District Superintendent Keith Oates is retiring effective at the end of this school year. Oates made that announcement at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. Oates has been superintendent since 2012. His retirement won’t take effect until June of next year. No...
wish989.com
Senior Wellness Series Kicks Off with Physical Activity and Brain Health Program on October 13
BENTON – What you do today will affect your future. Nowhere is this as true as it is in issues regarding aging. How you care for yourself through the years, physically and mentally, will impact the natural aging process. Join Family Life Educator Robin Ridgley as she shares how aging can be positive, joyful, and exciting through a senior wellness series: Keys to Embracing Aging.
westkentuckystar.com
Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman
A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
wish989.com
Petitions Now Available for Those Planning to Run for Benton Mayor, Commissioner in April’s Consolidated Election
BENTON – The City of Benton says petitions are now available for those wishing to run for mayor or commissioner in the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election. If you have any questions or need more information, contact Benton City Hall at 439-6131 or visit the City of Benton – City Hall Facebook page.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
Comments / 0