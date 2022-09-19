Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania drivers should keep an eye out for unfair penalty toll charges
If you drive on Pennsylvania's toll roads, you should be on the lookout for penalty toll charges or "V-tolls" even if you use an E-Z Pass. According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has allegedly been charging drivers with penalty fees for years but failing to notify them about the additional charges, which in some cases may have been unfairly added to their bill.
Company Forced To Pay $1.7 Million For Failing To Honor Warranty Contracts
When you purchase an extended warranty with your new vehicle, you expect a peace of mind for years to come. Unfortunately, that was not the case for customers of Delta Auto Protect.
How common are farm deaths in Pennsylvania? Here’s how many occurred in recent years
Tractors, a forklift and a silo were all cited as the cause of agriculture fatalities in the state in 2021, according to this report.
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Pennsylvania’s flawed medical marijuana program, a complete guide to Spotlight PA’s investigations
The yearlong reporting project has revealed major flaws and inequity in the system, prompting positive change and more calls for reform, but will the state legislature take action?. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Turnpike takes action after 11 Investigates reveals thousands of drivers blindsided by penalty fees
PITTSBURGH — Feng Wang is clearly angry. “I think I should not be charged this amount of money!” he says. Wang is the owner of an E-ZPass, a product issued by the Pennsylvania Turnpike that promises lower fares when you drive on the highway — just pass through the electronic tollgate, which “senses” your E-ZPass.
wdiy.org
Proposed House Bill Would Allow Pennsylvania Drivers to Buy Custom, Privately-Made License Plates
Pennsylvania drivers could soon have their pick of new license plate designs. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports about a proposal in the state House that’s moving forward. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/16/pa-driver-custom-license-plates/. (Original air-date: 9/20/22)
local21news.com
New House Bill looks to expand access to diapers for Pennsylvania families
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania House Democrats are highlighting diaper needs in the state. Local organizations are holding a drive for disposable diapers, wipes, and adult incontinence products. The drive runs through September 23. According to legislators, the poorest 20% of families spend 14% after tax income on...
Deaths, readmission rates for heart patients at Pa. hospitals is focus of new report
A Pennsylvania agency on Wednesday released a report focusing on quality-related measures for various heart procedures, including open heart surgery and opening clogged arteries with a catheter, at hospitals in the state. The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looks at nearly adult 60,000 cases involving one...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania receives $240 million for water infrastructure
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has been awarded $240 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for water infrastructure improvements. The funding, awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency, is dedicated to helping communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution and safeguard vital waterways.
abc27.com
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
Lancaster Farming
Addiction, Recovery and Service in Pennsylvania: A Personal Story
Grace Shober was an easygoing kid with a full life. Then the lights went out. “Grace was our easiest child, and then all of a sudden it switched — It was just like a switch went off,” her mother, Gerri Shober of Reinholds, Pennsylvania, said. “It was like...
wtae.com
Markie's Law heads to Gov. Wolf's desk
Legislation focusing on the parole process for violent offenders in Pennsylvania is on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk. State Rep. Aaron Bernstine introduced Markie's Law in honor of Mark "Markie" Mason. The 8-year-old was stabbed to death by a man who was paroled at the time at the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania communities receive $18.2M for infrastructure, community projects
(WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf today announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. The 130 Act 13 projects approved today are in 40 counties. The total funding amount is more than $18.2 million. The projects are designated for...
abc27.com
State representatives push for diaper funding, access
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know it can cost anywhere from $75 to $300 a month just to keep your baby in clean diapers? That’s why some state representatives are advocating for a bill that will grant funding to expand access to diapers for those in need.
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage
The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week
A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
