Pennsylvania State

Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania drivers should keep an eye out for unfair penalty toll charges

If you drive on Pennsylvania's toll roads, you should be on the lookout for penalty toll charges or "V-tolls" even if you use an E-Z Pass. According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has allegedly been charging drivers with penalty fees for years but failing to notify them about the additional charges, which in some cases may have been unfairly added to their bill.
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Pennsylvania’s flawed medical marijuana program, a complete guide to Spotlight PA’s investigations

The yearlong reporting project has revealed major flaws and inequity in the system, prompting positive change and more calls for reform, but will the state legislature take action?. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Pennsylvania receives $240 million for water infrastructure

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has been awarded $240 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for water infrastructure improvements. The funding, awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency, is dedicated to helping communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution and safeguard vital waterways.
Markie's Law heads to Gov. Wolf's desk

Legislation focusing on the parole process for violent offenders in Pennsylvania is on its way to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk. State Rep. Aaron Bernstine introduced Markie's Law in honor of Mark "Markie" Mason. The 8-year-old was stabbed to death by a man who was paroled at the time at the...
State representatives push for diaper funding, access

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know it can cost anywhere from $75 to $300 a month just to keep your baby in clean diapers? That’s why some state representatives are advocating for a bill that will grant funding to expand access to diapers for those in need.
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania

Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage

The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store chain to eliminate plastic bags in Pennsylvania this week

A popular grocery store chain has made the decision to stop offering plastic grocery bags to its customers in Pennsylvania. The new change is set to go into effect this week. For as long as I can remember, most grocery stores and supermarkets in Pennsylvania have offered free plastic shopping bags to their customers to make carrying items out of the store more convenient (with some exceptions, such as Aldi stores.)
