VOTE: Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Sept. 12-17

The fourth Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week poll of the school year is here presented by Babcock Ranch.

Each week the Naples Daily News staff will select one finalist in each high school sport. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by Collier County’s coaches during the week to sports@naplesnews.com. Readers can then vote in the online poll to determine who the Athlete of the Week will be.

Last week's winner was Gulf Coast football player Chris Jimenez, who received 39,807 votes.

The poll will be posted at naplesnews.com each Monday, and voting will end at 10 a.m. Thursday each week. The winner will be announced on the @ndnprepzone Instagram page and on Twitter at @NDN_PrepZone. The winning athlete will receive a shirt courtesy of BSN Sports.

Football Offense

Kendrick Raphael, Naples : Ran for a career-high 289 yards with three touchdowns as the Golden Eagles defeated Golden Gate, 38-14.

Football Defense

Wesley Chery, Lely : Had seven tackles, including two for loss, in a 38-13 win over Southeast to give the Trojans their first win of 2022.

Volleyball

Medney Garraux, Marco Island : Notched a combined 57 kills and 29 digs in three wins over Mason Classical, Everglades City, and Bonita Springs.

Boys Swimming

Thor Warnken, Barron Collier : Scored a first-place win in the 100 butterfly and a third-place finish in the 200 free at the Tarpon Invitational.

Girls Swimming

Carinn Bethea, Gulf Coast : Scored wins in the 200 free and 500 free at the Tarpon Invitational.

Girls Golf

Eliza Kodak, Naples : Shot a match-low 34 for Naples in a win over St. John Neumann last Tuesday.

Boys Cross Country

Chase Lupo, Community School of Naples : Placed third in the North Port Invitational (small schools) with a time of 18:09.92.

Girls Cross Country

Katie Beam, First Baptist : Placed 23rd in the North Port Invitational (Elite) field, clocking a time of 19:31.20.

