One of the state’s largest flea markets is set for Sept. 23 and 24 at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds, 5235 Park Ave. in Hudsonville. The Farmgirl Flea Pickers & Makers will welcome more than 200 vendors and thousands of visitors to the annual fall flea market this Friday and Saturday, along with some notable musical entertainers. Jake Hoult & Band will perform on Friday and the and Mike Mclain will entertain the crowd on Saturday.

HUDSONVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO