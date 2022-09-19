ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big event beckons 200 vendors

One of the state’s largest flea markets is set for Sept. 23 and 24 at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds, 5235 Park Ave. in Hudsonville. The Farmgirl Flea Pickers & Makers will welcome more than 200 vendors and thousands of visitors to the annual fall flea market this Friday and Saturday, along with some notable musical entertainers. Jake Hoult & Band will perform on Friday and the and Mike Mclain will entertain the crowd on Saturday.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WOOD

A luxury apartment with a focus on community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What’s the difference between a traditional apartment complex and luxury apartment dwellings that really focus on community? We found the answer when we visited the Townhomes at Two Rivers in Lowell. Rachael got the chance to visit this newly built community, with lots of amenities and a strong sense of community!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
townandtourist.com

26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
kzookids.com

Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots

We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WZZM 13

Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
LANSING, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Launch Entertainment to reopen Grand Rapids location

An indoor family entertainment company is reinvesting in its former Grand Rapids location. Launch Entertainment will open a new corporate entertainment center at The Shops at CenterPoint, 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. The center originally was opened in early 2020 by a franchisee but since closed due to the shutdown from the pandemic.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

