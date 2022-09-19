Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fall Farmgirl Flea Market returns to the Hudsonville Fairgrounds
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Thousands of shoppers are expected to fill the Hudsonville Fairgrounds starting Friday afternoon for the Farmgirl Flea Market. The market happens three times a year with a spring and fall market at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds and a Christmas market at Countryside Greenhouse in Allendale. You'll find...
Rebel Road, Muskegon Bike Time announce annual rallies will kickoff later in July 2023
MUSKEGON, MI - The annual Rebel Road and Bike Time motorcycle rallies have announced the 2023 dates for hosting thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon. The two rallies, historically held at the same time on the third weekend of July, are now slated for the week after, July 19-23, 2023.
ArtPrize attendance 'uptick from last year' over opening weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first weekend of the 2022 ArtPrize has wrapped. Organizers say the turnout was "amazing," citing venues estimating more visitors than last year's event. "The more eyeballs we get on on our art and our artists, the better," said Derek Call, director of operations and...
grmag.com
Big event beckons 200 vendors
One of the state’s largest flea markets is set for Sept. 23 and 24 at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds, 5235 Park Ave. in Hudsonville. The Farmgirl Flea Pickers & Makers will welcome more than 200 vendors and thousands of visitors to the annual fall flea market this Friday and Saturday, along with some notable musical entertainers. Jake Hoult & Band will perform on Friday and the and Mike Mclain will entertain the crowd on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
A luxury apartment with a focus on community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What’s the difference between a traditional apartment complex and luxury apartment dwellings that really focus on community? We found the answer when we visited the Townhomes at Two Rivers in Lowell. Rachael got the chance to visit this newly built community, with lots of amenities and a strong sense of community!
Kalamazoo Kittens to take Miller Auditorium stage for drag brunch
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Kittens will be taking the stage at Miller Auditorium on Oct. 2 to celebrate the musical “Hairspray” with a drag brunch. The Tony Award winning production will stop at Miller Auditorium on Western Michigan University’s campus for three performances, Nov. 4-5, as part of Zhang Financial’s Broadway in West Michigan series.
Grand Rapids Church Needs Your Help With Diaper Donations
One in three American families struggles to pay for the some of the basic needs of their infant, including their need for diapers. Because while food stamps and assistance covers a lot of things in Michigan, diapers are not on that list despite being a necessity for parents. While everyone...
Falling Leaves Cannabis Fest coming to Muskegon’s historic baseball field
MUSKEGON, MI - A fall-themed marijuana consumption event is on its way to Marsh Field in Muskegon this weekend. The Falling Leaves Fest — featuring hayrides, cider and donuts, food trucks, arts and crafts, Dougie the DJ, scavenger hunts and more — is planned for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Marsh Field, 1800 Peck St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
WWMTCw
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
townandtourist.com
26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
Fox17
Kent County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees through Sept. 24
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is celebrating the start of fall in a big way!. Through Saturday, Sept. 24, the shelter says it’s lowering adoption fees to $40 for dogs and puppies. We’re told cats may also be adopted for only a $5 fee....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
New LGBTQ bar and restaurant planned for Grand Rapids’ West Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is planning to open on the city’s West Side. The General Wood Shop, 507 Bridge St. NW, is being launched by Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport as a place to grab a bite to eat and share a drink, and to enjoy themed events, drag shows and more.
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
Lansing father to get start with Habitat for Humanity home
The Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is hosting a 'Project Blessing' ceremony on Tuesday from 6-6:30 p.m., kicking off De'Angelo's home rehab project.
Teen in hospital after shooting on Grand Rapids south side
One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Grand Rapids' south side.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Launch Entertainment to reopen Grand Rapids location
An indoor family entertainment company is reinvesting in its former Grand Rapids location. Launch Entertainment will open a new corporate entertainment center at The Shops at CenterPoint, 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. The center originally was opened in early 2020 by a franchisee but since closed due to the shutdown from the pandemic.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0