Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene Cizio
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
holycitysinner.com
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
The Post and Courier
5 new restaurants coming to Charleston; footwear, pet supply, golf cart shops host openings
International cuisine is on the menu at some of five new dining venues coming to the Lowcountry. In North Charleston, a new Latin-infused restaurant will backfill the space where a Cuban eatery once operated. El Callao plans to open in October at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently renovated and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
crbjbizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell Expands Charleston Water/Wastewater Division
Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell is pleased to announce the hire of Mr. Adam Weems. He joins the firm with commercial and industrial site design, roadway design, stormwater management design, utility design, geological engineering design and subsurface site characterization experience. As a Water/Wastewater Design Engineer, Mr. Weems’ responsibilities include project coordination, water/wastewater facilities design, permitting and construction management. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from The University of Mississippi.
Charleston City Paper
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors
A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
Charleston marks 33 years since Hurricane Hugo’s historic landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been mostly quiet, with only seven named storms as we enter peak season, we look to the past for a reminder that it only takes one storm to make it a truly bad hurricane season. That storm – Hurricane Hugo – left its mark […]
RELATED PEOPLE
New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation
A second Bojangles restaurant is coming to the Moncks Corner area. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-November. The post New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
charlestondaily.net
U.S. News Ranks South Carolina 42nd Best State
The latest U.S. News state rankings have been released and South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the nation. This is the same ranking as 2021. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
crbjbizwire.com
Anthony Singleton Joins MassMutual SC
Charleston, SC – Anthony Singleton has joined MassMutual South Carolina, a general agency of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) as a financial professional. A native of Bonneau, SC, Anthony is a graduate of Macedonia High School and Charleston Southern University. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in...
3 Great Taco Places in South Carolina
If you love to try new food from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing taco spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving absolutely delicious tacos that will make you want to keep coming back for more. If you have never had tacos before, then even better. Go visit these high-rated places so you know how real tacos should taste like.
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
MPPD: Road in Old Village closed as officers serve warrant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) closed a portion of a road in Old Village Wednesday night as they served a warrant at a residence in the area. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Venning Street was shut down between Whilden Street and Simmons...
The Post and Courier
Busy year equals big bonuses for Charleston port employees
Just two months after the last round of bonus checks were handed out, workers at the State Ports Authority are set to receive another extra financial boost following a record year for cargo and cash flow at the Port of Charleston. The SPA's board of directors on Sept. 20 approved...
The Post and Courier
Cargo ship loads up and goes deep at the Port of Charleston
One of the biggest container ships to call on the East Coast put the Charleston Harbor deepening project to the test last week. The MSC Rayshmi, which visited the Wando Welch Terminal on Sept. 14-15, set a record for the deepest draft at the port at 48 feet and 11 inches.
wpde.com
God Save the King: Charlestonians reflect on meeting King Charles III in the Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest. Her son, King Charles III, now takes over as monarch. During his time as prince, Charles made two visits to the Lowcountry. People who met him say even back then, they knew Charles was fit to lead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
St. Paul’s Fire struggling with dozens of vacancies, forcing closure of 2 stations
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - St. Paul’s Fire Department serves the second-largest land area in the state, only behind Lexington County, but they have dozens of vacancies and have closed two of their fire stations because of staffing shortages. A fire station off Wilson Road in the Hollywood area has...
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Heritage Federation Announces New Events and Activities for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston’s historic sites, museums, and cultural organizations that make up the Charleston Heritage Federation (CHF) are pleased to announce a number of exciting activities and events for fall that brings the history of the city to life. From candlelight tours and coffee talks with authors to historical happy hours and musical performances, locals and visitors alike can experience a collection of culturally enriching offerings perfect for guests of all ages to enjoy.
live5news.com
Goose Creek boat landing dredging delayed as county works to secure sites, permits
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Shallow waters at low tide have been causing problems for boaters at Bushy Park Landing in Goose Creek for years. The funding for a dredging project was approved in 2014 through a penny sales tax in Berkeley County. Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb says it is an important project for public safety as well as the quality of life when people use the waterway.
Texas man wins $100K on lottery ticket purchased in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- One lucky tourist who visited Charleston on the Fourth of July left the Palmetto State a big winner. The Texas man returned to the state his week to cash in the winning Powerball ticket at the South Carolina Lottery’s Claims Center in Columbia. Much to his surprise, the ticket he thought […]
Comments / 0