Mary Lueth
Mary Lueth,, age 96, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America. Funeral service will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia, Minnesota.
Susan C. “Sue” Ide
Susan C. “Sue” Ide, age 74, wife of Wallace, of Silver Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home. A private family memorial service will be at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie. Gathering of family and friends will be at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie.
Selma Dose
Selma Dose, age 92, of Arlington, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Sibley Ridgeview Medical Center in Arlington. Funeral services will be Friday, September 23, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Arlington with interment at the Arlington Public Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Kolden Funeral Home in Arlington on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Kolden Funeral Services of Arlington.
James J. Blommer
James J. Blommer, age 80, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. Memorial service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
Eden Valley Man is Jail Volunteer of the Year
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office has announced the winner of this year’s Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) Jail Volunteer of the Year Award. Tom Mathies of Eden Valley is a volunteer at the Meeker County Jail and was presented the award at the Jail Administrator’s Award Banquet this past Thursday night.
Schedule for September 22
Sept. 22- Cross Country-Hutchinson, Litchfield, Central, Mayer Lutheran at GSL.
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
Watertown Lumberyard Building Fire
Fire destroyed a Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse early Wednesday morning. Authorities say fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center on Highway 25 at about 3:50am. Fire crews found the rear of the warehouse to be fully involved with fire. The warehouse is connected...
Authorities investigating more than a dozen “swatting” reports of false school emergencies
(Learfield News Service) The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after reports of several “swatting” calls claiming false emergencies at Minnesota schools. The BCA’s Drew Evans says, “so far we’ve had reporting into the BCA’s Minnesota fusion center from 14 different schools across the state of...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
Oldest male wolf at Red River Zoo passes away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red River Zoo staff said a tearful farewell to their oldest male wolf, Moose, after his health suddenly and unexpectedly declined on the morning of Sunday, September 18. The vet performed a thorough medical examination and determined that Moose’s heart was failing and zoo...
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
Free pop-up food pantry in West Fargo on Monday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Anyone in need of food assistance has the opportunity to drive or walk up to the West Fargo Eats mobile food pantry. It’s happening on Monday, September 19 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Lutheran Church of the Cross. The address is 1402 16th Street East in West Fargo.
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Rollover Near Staples
STAPLES -- A central Minnesota man was hurt in a motorcycle rollover crash in Todd County early Monday morning. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 210 at County Road 11. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Devin Hoeper of Vining was going east on Highway 210 when his...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Southern Minnesota News
One person transported to hospital; lockdown at Mankato West lifted
A soft lockdown at Mankato West High School that was put in place Tuesday afternoon has been lifted. An email to parents from school administrators says the lockdown was due to a “medical emergency in the parking lot by the baseball field.”. A press release from Mankato Public Safety...
