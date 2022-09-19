Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 9/19
Downtown Charleston resident Marlaina White says she would enjoy a dream dinner with family while sipping fancy cocktails, indulging in seafood and topping the night off with a sweet cold treat. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: “My sister and two sister-in-laws. It would be so great to get us all together in...
Charleston City Paper
The Lucky Luchador to open after a year of anticipation
Recovery Room Tavern and Bangkok Lounge owner Chris “Boston” DiMattia on Sept. 28 will open his next concept, The Lucky Luchador. After dealing with months of setbacks from city inspections over the last year, DiMattia said he’s ready to debut the new bar in the space formerly occupied by the Palace Hotel on Hanover Street.
holycitysinner.com
Denver-based Footwear Company Known for its Signature Boots Opening on King Street
On Thursday, September 22nd, FREEBIRD, the Denver-based footwear company known for its signature boots, will bring its handmade leather footwear to Charleston with a new store opening on King Street. To celebrate, FREEBIRD is inviting the community for an evening of fun and fashion on Thursday, September 22nd with drinks,...
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
crbjbizwire.com
Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie: Starring Indigo Blume
ACOUSTIC ROOSTER’S BARNYARD BOOGIE: STARRING INDIGO BLUME. The Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour. Tickets start at $20 (plus fees) Find your voice in this feathery adventure. Adapted from the books by Kwame Alexander. By Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess. Music by Randy Preston. Directed by...
The Post and Courier
Boxcar Betty's ownership group brings Pasture & Grain to Mount Pleasant
After bringing Boxcar Betty’s to the Charleston area in 2014, Roth Scott, Ian MacBryde and longtime employee Ira Hill have added a fast casual eatery in Mount Pleasant. Pasture & Grain started serving customers for lunch and dinner daily at 1701 Shoremeade Road on Aug. 19. The new restaurant...
holycitysinner.com
Carnes Crossroads Set to Host Fall Festival Farmers Market on September 23rd
Carnes Crossroads will kick off the season with area residents and local vendors at their Fall Festival Farmers Market on Friday, September 23rd. The event will run from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. The Carnes Crossroads Farmers Market provides opportunities for neighbors, friends, and families to connect, while extending support...
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
John L. Dart Library in Downtown Charleston closing for renovation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October. John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. […]
FodorsTravel
30 Ultimate Things to Do in Charleston, South Carolina
Why it's worth visiting Charleston, SC. Something about the Lowcountry, specifically Charleston, keeps calling folks back. You can’t just visit once. The Southern city is most popular for its preserved historic architecture, rich food scene, and so much more. From foodie finds to museums and the best outdoor activities, our list of the top things to do in Charleston will leave you full of ideas for your trip to South Carolina. We’ve narrowed it down to 30 things you can’t miss on your trip to The Holy City.
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
The Post and Courier
Busy year equals big bonuses for Charleston port employees
Just two months after the last round of bonus checks were handed out, workers at the State Ports Authority are set to receive another extra financial boost following a record year for cargo and cash flow at the Port of Charleston. The SPA's board of directors on Sept. 20 approved...
New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation
A second Bojangles restaurant is coming to the Moncks Corner area. Construction is expected to be completed in mid-November. The post New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery. Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 […]
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 9/19/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Heritage Federation Announces New Events and Activities for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston’s historic sites, museums, and cultural organizations that make up the Charleston Heritage Federation (CHF) are pleased to announce a number of exciting activities and events for fall that brings the history of the city to life. From candlelight tours and coffee talks with authors to historical happy hours and musical performances, locals and visitors alike can experience a collection of culturally enriching offerings perfect for guests of all ages to enjoy.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester paws announces hiring for brand new position
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is looking to hire a Community Support Coordinator to support the community's current needs. The pandemic and inflation have caused responsible pet owners to rehome their pets due to the inability to afford their care. Many pet owners are being forced to relocate...
counton2.com
Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
live5news.com
Hot End of Summer Before Fall Cool Down!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are ending summer with hot weather in the 90′s but Mother Nature is playing along and will bring us cooler fall weather for the official start of the new season! Fall officially begins at 9:04 PM Thursday and Thursday will be our last day with temperatures well above average. The average high for the date is 84°. Inland areas will reach the low to mid 90s on Thursday with upper 80s at the beaches. Big changes begin Thursday night as a cold front comes through with only a slight chance of rain. Behind the front, cooler weather and lower humidity will begin arriving by Friday morning. Despite full sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday. It will be a cool evening for high school football on Friday with temperatures falling into the 60s and temps will start out in the 50s for all inland areas on Saturday morning. We expect a sunny weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.
