Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
Live blog: Flash flood warnings in place in the west Valley, storms growing near Flagstaff
PHOENIX — You might need an umbrella as monsoon moisture makes for a wet Wednesday. Concentrated storms have been moving across the west Valley with showers stretching from Eloy across Phoenix. Several areas around Buckeye are under flood warning until the mid-afternoon. Some roads are closed due to flooding.
KTAR.com
Rain comes down in Phoenix area Wednesday morning, more on way
PHOENIX – Storms dropped rain across the Phoenix area Wednesday morning in a reminder that the monsoon season isn’t quite over. More than an inch came down during the 7 o’clock hour at Sun Valley Parkway and Northern Avenue in Buckeye, according to the Maricopa County rainfall map. A gauge just north of Buckeye near Glendale Avenue and Beardsley Canal Road measured more than an inch in the 10 o’clock hour.
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: The Plant Stand of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Plant Stand of Arizona in Phoenix is an 18-acre facility and is a true destination for landscape designers, architects, gardeners, and plant lovers in general!. At its core, The Plant Stand of Arizona is a local, family owned and operated business. From humble beginnings at...
azbigmedia.com
The best and worst months to buy a home in Phoenix
The housing market of the last two years has been unusual in many ways. With constrained supply, intense demand, and record price growth, the market has consistently defied experts’ expectations and typical trends. And one way these aberrations have shown up is in seasonality. So, what are the best and worst months to buy a home in Phoenix? A new report by Construction Coverage offers some insight.
AZFamily
JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!. The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks as No. 6 most desirable city in America
Although Americans seem to love Phoenix, they either love or hate the Grand Canyon State. Arizona was voted the seventh-most desirable state AND the ninth-least desirable state, according to research from Home Bay. But people love Phoenix. Home Bay surveyed 1,000 Americans across the U.S. and they voted Phoenix as the sixth most desirable city in America.
Live blog: Scattered rain, thunderstorms expected across Arizona Tuesday
PHOENIX — Monsoon 2022 isn't done with us just yet as an influx of moisture is meeting up with a low-pressure system to our west to revive storm chances across the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Thursday. A flood watch is in effect through...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
'We are forever grateful for all the memories!': Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix is closing after 20 years
PHOENIX — A beloved Irish pub in the heart of Phoenix will serve its last Guinness this weekend. For the last 20 years, Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub near 10th Street and Camelback Road has been the place to go for good beer, Irish food, and live music. Owner Seamus...
Chandler, Tucson & Phoenix eateries land on New York Times' best restaurant list
Arizona eateries from Phoenix, Chandler and Tucson were some of the New York Times favorite restaurants of 2022. Here’s what local restaurants made the list.
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to Make Arizona Debut in Scottsdale
The Valley’s first Daddy’s Chicken Shack officially has an address.
Four Mesa homes evacuated after car slams into brick wall, hitting gas line
MESA, Ariz. — Four homes in Mesa were evacuated Wednesday for a possible gas leak after a two-vehicle crash sent one of the cars flying into a brick wall. Video from the scene near 40th Street and Broadway Road showed the car in pieces after smashing through the wall, possibly rupturing a gas line.
Arizona Is Home To One Of 'The Best Cities To Buy A House Today'
This is one of the very best cities for homebuyers right now.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!
PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
2 Arizona Eateries Named Among The Top 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit compiled a list of America's best new restaurants.
Phoenix New Times
These 4 Arizona Restaurants Made The New York Times 50 Best Restaurants List
The New York Times published its annual Restaurant List of the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now." In a great showing, Arizona made the cut four times. The Times sent out a team of food reporters, editors, and critics to travel around the country in search of the very best foods.
kclu.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
12 News
