Phoenix, AZ

12 News

It's that time of year! 20 fall events and festivals around the Valley

ARIZONA, USA — It's hard to believe, but fall is officially here!. Many communities around the Valley are welcoming the cooler weather by holding fall-inspired events. The first Oktoberfest was organized in celebration of the marriage of the Bavarian King Ludwig I in Munich, Germany, in 1810. This “volksfest” has continued on to this day and is brought to Fountain Hills each year.
KTAR.com

Rain comes down in Phoenix area Wednesday morning, more on way

PHOENIX – Storms dropped rain across the Phoenix area Wednesday morning in a reminder that the monsoon season isn’t quite over. More than an inch came down during the 7 o’clock hour at Sun Valley Parkway and Northern Avenue in Buckeye, according to the Maricopa County rainfall map. A gauge just north of Buckeye near Glendale Avenue and Beardsley Canal Road measured more than an inch in the 10 o’clock hour.
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love: The Plant Stand of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Plant Stand of Arizona in Phoenix is an 18-acre facility and is a true destination for landscape designers, architects, gardeners, and plant lovers in general!. At its core, The Plant Stand of Arizona is a local, family owned and operated business. From humble beginnings at...
azbigmedia.com

The best and worst months to buy a home in Phoenix

The housing market of the last two years has been unusual in many ways. With constrained supply, intense demand, and record price growth, the market has consistently defied experts’ expectations and typical trends. And one way these aberrations have shown up is in seasonality. So, what are the best and worst months to buy a home in Phoenix? A new report by Construction Coverage offers some insight.
AZFamily

JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!. The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks as No. 6 most desirable city in America

Although Americans seem to love Phoenix, they either love or hate the Grand Canyon State. Arizona was voted the seventh-most desirable state AND the ninth-least desirable state, according to research from Home Bay. But people love Phoenix. Home Bay surveyed 1,000 Americans across the U.S. and they voted Phoenix as the sixth most desirable city in America.
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances ramping up across Arizona!

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is back and storm chances are ramping up!. Here in the Valley, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight into Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance for widespread storms will be around lunchtime on Wednesday. There will still be a chance...
East Valley Tribune

The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told

Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
12 News

12 News

Phoenix local news

