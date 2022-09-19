Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 4-Star WR Jalen Hale commits to Alabama over Texas and others
Jalen Hale announced his commitment to Alabama football Wednesday. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas. He is the Crimson Tide’s third wide receiver commit in the 2023 recruiting class, and his pledge gives Alabama 23 2023 commits. The Texas product chose Alabama over Georgia, Texas...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama tight end Amari Niblack ‘can be an offensive weapon’ per Nick Saban
Alabama fans want more playmakers on offense, but another young name looks to emerge. Amari Niblack, a freshman, is a versatile player. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder can play tight end, H-back, and wide receiver. As a South Florida native, Niblack arrived in the summer for the 2022 class as a four-star.
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What Jalen Hale commitment means for Alabama
Jalen Hale announced his commitment to Alabama Monday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s third wide receiver pledge. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provides a breakdown of what Hale commitment means for the Tide in a video. The video can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football’s full 2023 schedule announced
University of Alabama football fans can put the 2023 schedule in ink, as the Southeastern Conference released its slate of games for upcoming season. The Crimson Tide is set to compete in 12 contests during the regular season, including five on the road and seven in Tuscaloosa. For the second...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star WR Jalen Hale set to announce commitment decision
Jalen Hale is set to announce his commitment Wednesday between 12 and 1 p.m. CST. Hale attends Longview High School in Texas, and he currently garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He will Choose between Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M. Each program hosted Hale for an official...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 5 things Georgia is doing better than the Tide
On Sunday morning, after another Georgia bludgeoning, Paul Finebaum finally said what has become so apparent. “In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama,” the veteran college football analyst and SEC football savant said on SportsCenter, putting brutally honest words to what all of us dipped in reality have seen on our TV screens since the end of last season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans vote on preference for Bill O’Brien staying at Alabama or taking Nebraska head coaching vacancy
Bill O’Brien has become one of the top three candidates that Nebraska is looking at to fulfill its head coaching vacancy. The Cornhuskers recently fired Scott Frost, and it wants a new coach. O’Brien is in his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide’s junior...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban offers explosive 2023 linebacker Arion Carter
Arion Carter announced he received an offer from Alabama Saturday during a visit to UA. Carter attends Smyrna High School in Tennessee, and he is currently verbally committed to the Memphis Tigers. His recruitment is trending upwards halfway through his senior season despite his pledge to the Tigers. He currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including recent offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and USC.
Yardbarker
Jordan Renaud on Alabama committment: 'They’re grinding in the dark and in the mud at night when the lights are off'
Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide are used to getting wins both on the football field and on the recruiting trail. Landing 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud is no different in that regard for Alabama. Renaud is one of the top recruits in the 2023 class. He's a nearly 6-foot-4, 245-pound...
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
wbrc.com
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
WAFF
Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
MLB
Tim Anderson's charity Sneaker Ball a real team event
CHICAGO -- From Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Chicago, Tim Anderson is all about helping and giving back to his community. His League of Leaders foundation, along with his wife, Bria, focuses on working with the youth that are impacted by community violence. The Andersons hosted their first Sneaker Ball event on...
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
