Part of Route 94 closed until Nov. 19

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

Route 94, Hebron Avenue in Glastonbury and Gilead Street in Hebron, will be closed between routes 83 and 85 until Nov. 19 for an emergency replacement of the culvert that takes the road over Foot Sawmill Brook.

The state Department of Transportation said traffic would be routed on a 13.2-mile detour to avoid the work area.

Eastbound vehicles are being directed to turn left on Route 83, which is Manchester Road in Glastonbury, and to continue north into Manchester, where the road becomes South Main Street. Vehicles are then directed to turn right on Route 534, which is Charter Oak Street, then becomes Highland Street in Manchester before becoming Camp Meeting Road in Manchester and Bolton.

