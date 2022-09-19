The City of Wauseon’s new Fire Chief, Phil Kessler, took the oath of office on Monday at the City Council meeting. Mayor Kathy Huner also read the resignation letter of former Fire Chief Rick Sluder. Sluder left the position, effective Sept. 11, to take a position as the Chief Deputy Fire Marshall for the State of Ohio. Huner thanked Sluder, saying that he “did some amazing work for your city.”

WAUSEON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO