Lenawee County, MI

Adrian Commission Approves Changes to Trash/Recycling Ordinance

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted to approve changes to the current trash and recycling ordinance. With the new totes for city residents, alterations to the current rules had to be looked at by the group. Administrator Greg Elliott talked about those changes with WLEN News…. Tune...
Fostoria officials continue to address issues with drinking water

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria leaders are fighting against water contamination. City officials took 13abc inside the water treatment plant, where leaders say they are paying close attention to the city’s filters. Filters are the heart of any water treatment plant as they combat contamination. City leaders say the...
New fire chief takes oath

The City of Wauseon’s new Fire Chief, Phil Kessler, took the oath of office on Monday at the City Council meeting. Mayor Kathy Huner also read the resignation letter of former Fire Chief Rick Sluder. Sluder left the position, effective Sept. 11, to take a position as the Chief Deputy Fire Marshall for the State of Ohio. Huner thanked Sluder, saying that he “did some amazing work for your city.”
Adrian Inn Near Capacity with Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission were presented with an update on the status of the Adrian Inn at their recent pre meeting. Administrator Greg Elliott provided the update, and said that the hotel… that was purchased by the city to serve as transitional housing for displaced Riverview Terrace residents… is basically at full capacity right now…
Lake Erie’s failed algae strategy hurts poor communities the most

Every August, says Alicia Smith, the city of Toledo holds its breath. Their collective trauma dates back to August 2, 2014, when she and half a million other Toledoans woke to alarming news: the water coming out of their taps was not safe. Their drinking water contained microcystin, a toxin...
Here's a look at the history of the BP-Husky Refinery near Toledo

OREGON, Ohio — Two people were killed after an explosion Tuesday at the BP-Husky Refinery along Cedar Point Road in Oregon, just east of Toledo. The refinery produces gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel fuels, jet fuel, propane, propylene, flue gases, kerosene, Sulphur, heating oil, pet coke and asphalt. It has been in operation for more than 100 years.
AAA: Lenawee County Gas Prices Lowest Among Surrounding MI Counties

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is the lowest among all surrounding Michigan counties. AAA said that Lenawee drivers paid an average of $3.68 per gallon as of Sunday. State of Michigan drivers paid an average of $3.80 …with the national average at $3.67 per gallon.
Local Historian Talks about Lenawee County’s Centennial in 1922

Cambridge Twp., MI – WLEN News continues our coverage on the recent celebration of Lenawee County’s Bicentennial… by looking back at the Centennial in 1922. Michigan DNR Site Historian at the Walker Tavern… and Sand Creek Graduate…Laurie Perkins talked to WLEN News about what happened on that September day 100 years ago…
Hancock County Residents Receiving Scam Phone Calls

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has been getting a rash of calls from people getting calls claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. People receiving the calls are being told that there are warrants for their arrest. There is no one from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office making...
Two people injured in BP refinery fire

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) -The BP refinery has been safely shut down after fire crews responded to reports of injuries following a fire on Tuesday. Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were injured, and all staff was accounted for hours following the fire. The extent of the confirmed injuries still remains unknown at this time.
Tecumseh Center for the Arts Receives Grant for National Touring Season

Tecumseh, MI – Tecumseh Center for the Arts is the recipient of a Project Support Grant from Michigan Arts and Culture Council for its 2022-23 National Touring Season. The award is a matching-funds Project Support Grant in the amount of $18,000, which will be used for this year’s National Touring Season featuring concerts and performances from artists throughout Michigan and across the country.
Paying it forward: Long-time BGHS counselor leaves funds for students

Funds from a memorial left for Bowling Green High School by a long-time employee is being used to boost student learning opportunities. Carolyn Ulsh died in 2020 and left the high school “a significant amount of money to be used for students,” said Principal Dan Black at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
2 employees killed in blaze at BP refinery in Ohio

Two people have died as a result of injuries they sustained in a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening at a BP oil refinery near Toledo, Ohio, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to CBS News. Video and images posted to social media showed huge flames and black smoke billowing from the facility.
Lenawee County Celebrates Bicentennial at Cambridge Junction

Cambridge Junction, MI – The Lenawee County Bicentennial celebration and historical marker re-dedication took place on a warm and breezy Sunday afternoon at Cambridge Junction…near the intersection of M-50 and US-12. WLEN News Director Ian Wendt was at the event, and talked with Marianne Vykydal…the Regent for the...
