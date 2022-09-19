ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 39

Deb Culp
3d ago

IF JD Vance is going to be the only Republican Senator Candidate, I will leave that open. I will NOT vote for JD Vance !!!!

Reply(5)
10
Robin13
3d ago

Who cares ? Anyone who doesn’t know who they’re voting for probably isn’t voting.

Reply(6)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
City
Youngstown, OH
State
Arkansas State
The List

Dr. Oz's Leaked Emails To Jared Kushner Are Raising Eyebrows

Dr. Mehmet Oz went from the host of the controversial medical daytime show, "The Dr. Oz Show," to a Republican nominee for a Pennsylvania Senate seat (via Politico). His campaign started out rocky. Though he won the nomination, no star from the Republican party had endorsed him by July. The only support he seemed to have had was from former President Donald Trump, but he wasn't working hard to campaign for the tv doctor turned political hopeful.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes bizarre analogy about cows and bulls

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a bizarre analogy about cows and bulls while giving a speech this week during his campaign against incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia. On Wednesday, Mr Walker was giving a speech while on the campaign trail when he gave an analogy about a cow and bulls. “It’s about everybody thinking it’s better somewhere else,” he said. “And I remember talking about this bull that was out in the field and he said six cows with him. Three of them were expecting calves.” Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back who won...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Bruce Poliquin
Person
Sarah Sanders
Person
Joe Lombardo
Person
Donald Trump
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Gop#The New York Times#Nbc News#Democratic#The White House#Georgia Senate
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters

An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
POTUS
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election

All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House select committee to investigate riot at the US Capitol on January 6.The Electoral Count Act of 1887 came into focus on 6 January of last year after former president Donald Trump pressured then-vice president Mike Pence to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Mr Pence then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy