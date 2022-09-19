ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

3 Palmer Township firefighters injured during house fire

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Three Palmer Township firefighters injured while assisting at a fire in Lower Nazareth Township on Sunday were treated at a hospital and released, officials said.

Two of the firefighters fell from the second floor to the first when a floor collapsed, while the third suffered a laceration to the leg.

“We are happy to report that after being transported to the hospital, all three firefighters were released after being treated for their injuries,” the Palmer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “In the fire service, we are all family, and we made sure our brothers were not alone while being treated.”

The department was called to the blaze on the 300 block of Hemlock Lane shortly after 9 p.m. when it went to two alarms. Firefighters were on scene until after midnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. A viewer video sent to Eyewitness […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three vehicle crash sends one to hospital

INKERMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car crash involving three vehicles ended with one person being taken away in an ambulance, Tuesday evening. The Luzerne County 911 Communication Center said the collision happened at the Heather Highlands Housing Development, in the 100 block of Main Street in Inkerman. Eyewitness News crews on scene have confirmed […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
mahoningmatters.com

Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart

A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
HELLERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Crews find propane tank at site of Pottstown home explosion that left 4 children, grandmother dead

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Now for an Eyewitness News exclusive. Only CBS3 was there in Montgomery County Monday as crews recovered a propane tank from the site of a Pottstown home explosion.Five people, including four children, were killed back in May. On Monday, several families who were forced out of their homes are now doing their own independent investigations. That's why many of these crews are on the scene. And that tank looks like the focus of much of the investigation. Meanwhile, this neighborhood looks similar as it did back in May, with streets closed off and homes in disrepair.On Monday, experts for...
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Palmer Township, PA
Palmer Township, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Hemlock Lane#Tribune Content Agency
WGAL

Police searching for missing man in Lehigh County

Police are searching for a missing man in Lehigh County. Wesley Shepherd, a 91-year-old male, is operating a grey 2013 Buick Encore with a Pennsylvania registration LXH-7421. Shepherd was last seen in the area of Schultz Bridge Road, Lower Milford Township on Tuesday at around 10 a.m. Police believe this...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times News

one taken to trauma center after crash

One person was injured Monday afternoon in a crash in Nesquehoning. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. during heavy rain along Route 93 atop Broad mountain. The injured person was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. Nesquehoning fire police controlled traffic. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
NESQUEHONING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Easton Motorcyclist, 32, Killed In Head-On Crash With SUV

A 32-year-old Easton motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV last week, authorities said. A Dodge Durango was turning left from Route 611 North onto Browns Drive in Williams Township around 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Pennsylvania State Police said. The SUV crossed into the oncoming lane and...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Lehigh Township supervisors discuss road work and personal shooting ranges

The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss road work and personal shooting ranges, among other topics. After approving bills about general fund and state fund checks, the board heard from representatives concerning a plan for the Fields at Cottonwood. The board agreed to approve the plan, pending a review by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and a final review by the township engineer. They also approved requests for extensions regarding three other plans, and to release funds for Northampton Area School District.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

’Suspicious’ Package Brings Police, Bomb Squad To Parking Lot Of Warren County Walmart

A “suspicious” package brought police and bomb squads to the parking lot of a Warren County Walmart to investigate on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18, authorities said. The Pohatcong Township Police Department responded to the Phillipsburg store and requested assistance from the Huntington Volunteer Fire Co., Phillipsburg EMS, and the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad after observing what appeared to be a briefcase in the parking lot.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailers involved in early-morning crash on I-78

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash closed part of Interstate 78 in Berks County for several hours early Tuesday. Three tractor-trailers crashed in the area of Route 61 (exit 29), near Cabela's, around 3 a.m., state police said. The wreck involved both east- and westbound lanes, and the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say

An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy