Woman who was 8 months pregnant is shot and killed leaving gas station, Texas cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Jennifer Hernandez was eight months pregnant when she was fatally shot after leaving a Texas gas station, according to local authorities. Her unborn baby was also killed .

She and her boyfriend had left a Shell gas station in north Houston and made it to a nearby intersection before another car “sped up beside them and fired multiple gunshots into their vehicle ,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Someone inside a white sedan with tinted windows and a paper license plate shot the 20-year-old woman and her 17-year-old boyfriend, Gonzalez tweeted. The other vehicle continued driving away.

Deputies were called to the shooting at about 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

The boyfriend, who was shot multiple times, said “they were not involved in any altercation ” with the people in the other vehicle prior to the shooting, according to authorities.

The couple was expecting a baby boy , KTRK reported. Hernandez died one day before her family baby shower.

Loved ones say she would have been a great mother, according to a GoFundMe raising money for the family.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

C.BIZZZ
2d ago

be careful out there something similar happened to me while I had my kids with me and I didn't even see where the car came from but looked up the paper plates and they couldn't be found

