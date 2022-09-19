ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Five Lansing-area cider mills to check out this fall

Fall is fast approaching, and one of its best traditions is spending an afternoon at a cider mill or apple orchard. Michigan has some of the best orchards in the Midwest – wonderful places where you can get lost picking apples and pumpkins, go on a hayride and, of course, eat lots of donuts and […]
HASLETT, MI
WLNS

PHOTOS: Quarter-sized hail spotted in Mason area

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More severe weather rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, with the storm carrying some decent sized hail. 6 News viewers have shared some photos from around the area of hail that is at least the size of a quarter. There has also been reports of...
MASON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owosso, MI
City
Ashley, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Banana 101.5

New Burton Restaurant Opening – NYC Street Food

NYC Street Food is opening on Bristol Road in Burton. When I think of New York City street food, the first two things that come to mind are pizza and hot dogs. I cannot confirm that NYC Street Food will be serving those two items, but it seems like a very logical guess.
BURTON, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cupid#Dining Car#Owasso#Fox#The North Pole Express#The Piere Marquette
WILX-TV

Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 hurt in crash after woman runs red light in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were hurt after a woman ran a red light in Rochester Hills and hit them Wednesday morning. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 75-year-old man driving a Honda Accord was turning left onto southbound Adams from westbound Avon when he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee headed north on Adams just after 11:15 a.m. The man in the Honda had the right of way because he was turning on a green arrow.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Fox17

Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County

***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...

Comments / 0

Community Policy