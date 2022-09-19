Read full article on original website
Related
‘A little hectic’: Two homecoming parades Friday will plug Saginaw Township traffic
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Back-to-back high school homecoming parades will create traffic detours in a northwest Saginaw Township neighborhood at a time when many motorists are returning home from work Friday, Sept. 23. “It’s going to be a little hectic,” said Kevin O’Brien, assistant chief with the Saginaw Township...
Five Lansing-area cider mills to check out this fall
Fall is fast approaching, and one of its best traditions is spending an afternoon at a cider mill or apple orchard. Michigan has some of the best orchards in the Midwest – wonderful places where you can get lost picking apples and pumpkins, go on a hayride and, of course, eat lots of donuts and […]
WLNS
PHOTOS: Quarter-sized hail spotted in Mason area
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More severe weather rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, with the storm carrying some decent sized hail. 6 News viewers have shared some photos from around the area of hail that is at least the size of a quarter. There has also been reports of...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed fests, or try new tastes at food fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Funky Ferndale Art Fair. Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. 200 West Nine Mile. Artists and authors will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Burton Restaurant Opening – NYC Street Food
NYC Street Food is opening on Bristol Road in Burton. When I think of New York City street food, the first two things that come to mind are pizza and hot dogs. I cannot confirm that NYC Street Food will be serving those two items, but it seems like a very logical guess.
Zaria, Great Dane Stranded on Cranberry Lake, Safely Captured
Zaria, a Great Dane stranded on Cranberry Lake in Harrison for more than a month, has been safely captured. The Clare County Animal Control confirmed Wednesday that Zaria is now at the animal shelter and is doing great. “What we were told was that the dog got off its collar...
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
WKHM
Opinion: Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape steals the show giving Jackson County a much-needed rallying cry
Jackson, Mich. (Sept. 21, 2022) – As I watched Brayden Lape’s performance on NBC’s hit show “The Voice” last night I couldn’t help but crack a big smile and feel a great sense of pride for Jackson County and its residents and thought to myself “Brayden’s performance is what this town needed.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- A lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for the rest of the winner’s life was sold on the Michigan Lottery website for the Lucky for Life drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn -- 05-26-28-37-42 -- to win the prize.
WILX-TV
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
fox2detroit.com
88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The 88-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Bingo Blockbuster ticket at a BP gas station at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. "I purchased four Bingo tickets while I...
nbc25news.com
SB M-47 at Hospital Rd closed due to crash
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Tuesday night about a crash on M-47. The crash caused the south bound road to close at Hospital Rd. on September 20. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. South bound M-47 reopened for all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Driver crashed into pole, goes into Flint River
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say that a driver crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, causing the vehicle to go into the Flint River. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Linden and Flushing Roads, according to a Flint Township Police Sergeant. Police believe that the driver left the...
Lansing father to get start with Habitat for Humanity home
The Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is hosting a 'Project Blessing' ceremony on Tuesday from 6-6:30 p.m., kicking off De'Angelo's home rehab project.
A lane of a well-traveled Jackson street is closing for a month for manhole work
JACKSON, MI – A lane of a well-traveled Jackson street is closing for about a month so AT&T can rehabilitate one of its manholes. Fourth Street is closing to southbound traffic at Griswold Street for the closure, which is not a city of Jackson initiative, city officials said. Construction...
fox2detroit.com
3 hurt in crash after woman runs red light in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were hurt after a woman ran a red light in Rochester Hills and hit them Wednesday morning. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 75-year-old man driving a Honda Accord was turning left onto southbound Adams from westbound Avon when he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee headed north on Adams just after 11:15 a.m. The man in the Honda had the right of way because he was turning on a green arrow.
This Massive Grand Blanc Mansion is on the Market…Again
Located off Belsay Road in Grand Blanc, this European/French architecture-inspired mansion is once again up for sale. The 7 bedroom 11 bathroom estate sits secluded on nearly 50 acres in Grand Blanc. It's been up for sale several times over the years and for whatever reason, is available again. Over...
abc12.com
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
Fox17
Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County
***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
Comments / 0