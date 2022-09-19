Read full article on original website
Related
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on US 59 outside SL 287 in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A overhead sign has been struck on the southbound side of US 59 near Spence Street outside SL 287 in Lufkin, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The sign is going to be repaired by a crew, this means they’ll be closing a lane for an unknown amount of time. […]
KTRE
Community group takes action to develop plans for the future of downtown Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nac-Together met Monday night to focus on the plans for when interstate 69 is completed and the possibility of building homes nearby. Nacogdoches downtown master plan was last done since 1974 said community services assistant director, Jessica Sowell. The city’s comprehensive plan is also in need of an update from the last 10 years .
KLTV
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.
KTRE
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic is backed up on US 59 after a crash. The crash involves two 18-wheelers. The wreck happened a few miles north of Lufkin on US 59 in the 4200 block of US 59. According to Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT, one of the 18-wheelers is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Lufkin may add additional Tractor Supply store
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tractor Supply is hoping to add an additional store on the north side of Lufkin. Lufkin City Council is meeting Tuesday to decide on a zone change request for an additional Tractor Supply store. This store would be located on the north side of town along North Timberland Drive. This is 4.8 miles from the location on North Brentwood Drive.
Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
Unique Brookhollow Home Hidden In Lufkin, Texas
I see many different properties looking for special ones to feature, and I never know what I am going to find. Today I found a home at 2205 Copeland Street in the Brookhollow subdivision in Lufkin that has a rarely seen feature. It has a hot tub room, but that...
Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll
An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
RELATED PEOPLE
1 dead in Gun Barrel City after multivehicle crash, another injured
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a multivehicle crash in Gun Barrel City on Tuesday morning, according to Chief of Police Andy Williams. Williams said a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Main Street when for unknown reasons crossed the two way left turn lane and began traveling the […]
Police: 1 man dead after he intentionally caused 2 crashes in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches County man who died from his injuries Tuesday intentionally caused two crashes Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement. Nacogdoches County deputies responded to the 2600 block of State Highway 7 East at 10:47 a.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash between the dead person's 2005 Toyota Highlander and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
Iconic Mansion Behind Cracker Barrel For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
If you have ever driven behind Cracker Barrel near Angelina College and Walmart, you have seen this house. It was built in 1971 for Dr. John Barrett and his wife, Nora. When he passed away the home was sold to the current owners, the Stafford Family. According to the Lufkin Daily News, they remodeled the 5,000+ square foot home back in 2013 and turned it into the corporate headquarters for Popeye's local corporate office.
DPS: Angelina County crash involving log through windshield sends 1 to hospital
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection of FM 326 that occurred Wednesday and sent one person to a local medical center for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8 a.m., a 1996 Kenworth truck tractor semi, which was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelblog.org
Old Town Rig Down, Festival Park, Nacogdoches, Texas
The Old Town Rig Down is a new small festival held at Festival Park and the nearby Nacogdoches Square. Note: This whole area was blocked off for the safety of the many people on foot. I started my walk at the Nacogdoches Square where they had many nice semi trucks...
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
messenger-news.com
Crockett Family Crisis Center Shows Off New Office to Chamber of Commerce
CROCKETT – The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce held its monthly mid-morning coffee meeting Thursday, Sept. 15 at the newly renovated offices of the Crockett Family Crisis Center. The Center was happy to invite local dignitaries, Chamber members and residents to show off their new offices at 1512 East...
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville historical marker to be revealed
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A historical marker to honor Jacksonville’s 150-year anniversary is set to be revealed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. According to a post from the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, the ceremony to reveal the marker will be held at Hazel Tilton Park. Texas State Senator Robert Nichols is scheduled […]
Jacksonville police chief returns to work after allegations ‘deemed unfounded’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams has returned to the department after allegations against him were “deemed unfounded,” said the city of Jacksonville on Wednesday. Officials launched an almost three-week long investigation. Williams returned to work on Sept. 20 after a third-party investigatory firm, Fee, Smith & Sharp, LLP, looked into […]
East Texas Cheerleaders, Dance Teams Compete at Texas Forest Fest
The George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center bleachers were packed at the Texas State Forest Festival on Sunday afternoon. Dance teams and cheerleaders from the East Texas area converged in Lufkin to show off their best routines for the chance to claim first place in their respective categories and divisions.
KTRE
Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Zavalla man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a shed owned by his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. According to an arrest affidavit, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Chandler Keith Hawley was observed via a game camera setting fire to a storage shed at a residence in Huntington. The fire apparently destroyed a portion of the shed and some of its contents. The affidavit said the homeowner was alerted to the disturbance after hearing his air conditioning unit being ripped out from its window.
Comments / 0