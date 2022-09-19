ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Human torso washes up on Washington shore, deputies say. Beachgoers found it

By Maddie Capron
 3 days ago

Beachgoers discovered a human torso after it washed ashore in Washington, deputies told news outlets.

The human remains were spotted in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge near Sequim on Friday, Sept. 16, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office told KING 5. Deputies rushed to the scene and found what they believed to be a woman’s torso.

Officials told KIRO 7 the remains were found about 300 feet from where a hiking trail meets the beach.

Officials shut down the beach and scoured the area for additional human remains, Q13 reported. No other remains were found.

The remains were examined, then taken to a funeral home, according to KIRO 7.

Officials told KING 5 that foul play is not suspected, and the human remains could be related to a floatplane crash that happened earlier this month off Whidbey Island.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, a floatplane crashed into Puget Sound northwest of Seattle, according to The Associated Press. Nine people, including a child, were missing after the crash.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search after scouring nearly 2,800 square miles.

