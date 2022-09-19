Read full article on original website
Police announce charges against additional suspects in Swatara Twp. shooting that injured 2 children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County announced Wednesday they've made additional arrests in connection to a Harrisburg shooting that seriously injured two children last month. The shooting occurred at about 11:50 p.m. on August 11 at a home on the 4900 block of Cumberland Street, according to Swatara...
Perry County man charged with attempted murder after choking victim
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Police charged a Perry County man with attempted murder on Tuesday after police say he threatened to kill and choked the victim. Pennsylvania State Police allege that just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 20, they responded to reports of a domestic incident on South Market Street in Liverpool, Perry County.
Troopers: Centre County man threatens to kill woman’s parents, burn down house
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is sitting behind bars after he threatened to kill a woman’s parents and then also burn down their house in Centre County, according to state police out of Rockview. The woman told police that she was terrified of Ryun Hattery, 46, of Pleasant Gap, after he said to […]
Man accused of shooting gun into a house
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after an investigation revealed he fired a gun into a home on two separate occasions. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17 around 3:30 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the 100 block of 9th Avenue in […]
WOLF
Sunbury man faces felony aggravated assault charge following weekend stabbing
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A 20-year-old Sunbury man is facing a felony charge after police say he stabbed another man on Sunday Night. According to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, officers were dispatched to 6th and Reagan streets around 7 PM for a reported stabbing. At the scene,...
Man accused of intimidating witness
Catawissa, Pa. — A man threatened a neighbor who was set to testify against him in court, police say. Joseph France Bewley Jr., 57, was cited for an argument with his wife in May and his upcoming summary trial, which was set for Sept. 29, was continued until October 14, according to court records. The neighbor, who lives in the other half of the double home on Pine Street, is...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident
LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
skooknews.com
Two Juveniles Charged with Making Threats in Northumberland County
Two 12-year-old girls have been charged by the Pennsylvania State Police making threats. According to Troopers, the two girls were charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct for an incident on September 16th, 2022 when they allegedly threatened another 12 year old student and the Line Mountain School District.
Inmate charged with threatening woman
WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was charged with threatening a woman who has an active protective-f
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
Dallas Township police looking for hit-run driver
DALLAS TWP. — Township police on Wednesday released a picture of a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash and struck several mailboxes earlier this month. Police said the driver of a newer model white Jeep Grand Cherokee with ski racks on top, tinted windows and black rims was involved in a crash at Campground Road and Upper Demunds Road at about 10:55 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Man allegedly under the influence attempts to order from drive thru without clothes
Williamsport, Pa. — A man at the drive thru at Wendy's on Maynard Street in Williamsport was allegedly trying to place an order while naked. Officer Damon Cole recognized Colin Michael Smith, 35, of Williamsport from requests from UPMC staff to keep an eye out for him. Smith allegedly went to the UPMC Emergency Department the night of Aug. 14 after he reported taking drugs, but left before he was seen. ...
Victims of farming accident in Centre County identified
Centre Hall, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner's office identified the three individuals who died in a silo at a farm on lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township. Three Amish family members, Andrew Beller, 47, and his two sons, ages 14 and 19, were pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Jason Brooks and deputies Domer Smeltzer and Brian Burns. "All three died as a result of asphyxiation...
Times News
one taken to trauma center after crash
One person was injured Monday afternoon in a crash in Nesquehoning. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. during heavy rain along Route 93 atop Broad mountain. The injured person was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. Nesquehoning fire police controlled traffic. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Two kids charged with making threats to student
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two children have been charged after police say they threatened a student at Line Mountain School District in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 16 around 11:00 a.m. troopers responded to an incident at Line Mountain School District. Investigators say they discovered two girls, ages 12, […]
Fire damages apartment building in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged an apartment building in Luzerne County. Flames broke out around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Boland Avenue in Hanover Township. Officials say the fire started on the second-floor apartment, and the building suffered heavy damage. One person was home when the...
Child missing from Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A 13-year-old who is missing (runaway) from Montoursville was last seen in Philadelphia, according to Montoursville Police Department. Kenzie Zebreeyah Johnson was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Market and 10th streets in Philadelphia. Johnson is described as being African-American, 5'1" tall and 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montoursville Police are asking anyone who has heard from her since Sept. 19 to contact them at 570-368-2488. If anyone sees Johnson, they should contact the local police station that has jurisdiction in that area.
Man violated terms of bail same day of release
Lock Haven, Pa. — A Clinton County man was charged with a felony after he allegedly violated a PFA order while trying to get a cell phone back. Rodney Derrick Jordan, 26, of Lock Haven was seen by a witness as he entered a home near the 30 block of Clark’s Barn Road in Lock Haven, investigators with the Lock Haven City Police Department said. Jordan was banned from entering the home or having contact with the owner as part of release conditions for previous...
therecord-online.com
Defense counsel wants bail set in St. John murder case
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Court President Judge Craig P. Miller has set a Nov. 1 hearing date on a request for bail to be set for Brian St. John III, the Woodward Township young man charged in the February 2021 shooting death of a friend. St. John’s...
Pa. State Police Look for Missing 11-Year-Old Bradford County Girl
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in finding a missing child. Authorities in the Towanda barracks early Wednsday, September 21 confirmed they were still looking for 11-year-old Jaelyn Michelle Oakley, who was last seen at around 7 in the evening of, Tuesday, September 20, in Monroe Township in Bradford County.
