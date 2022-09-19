Read full article on original website
Smith County Law Librarian has resigned her position
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Law Librarian Kara Kennedy has tendered her resignation with the Commissioners Court effective Sept. 30. Kennedy is leaving her position, which she has held for more than nine years, due to health reasons, according to Smith County officials. The Smith County Law Library’s mission is to provide access to […]
KTRE
Smith County constable resigning to take job at San Augustine ISD
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny on Tuesday. McClenny is taking a job as police chief of San Augustine ISD. His resignation is effective October 5. The Smith County Commissioners Court will appoint an interim constable to serve the remainder of his term.
KLTV
Smith County fire marshal resigns
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has submitted his resignation. Brooks’ resignation is effective Oct. 1. Commissioners accepted the resignation in a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting. In a letter obtained by KLTV, Brooks cited a need to spend more time with family as...
KLTV
Lufkin may add additional Tractor Supply store
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tractor Supply is hoping to add an additional store on the north side of Lufkin. Lufkin City Council is meeting Tuesday to decide on a zone change request for an additional Tractor Supply store. This store would be located on the north side of town along North Timberland Drive. This is 4.8 miles from the location on North Brentwood Drive.
Sheriff’s Office: Calls from concerned citizens lead to arrest
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s said they have arrested 47-year-old Jamacia Morgan of Alto after receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens. According to officials, the calls were reporting that an individual in a white car was going around looking for money or work. The individuals actions were causing citizens to be concerned […]
Work to Begin on Six-Year Corrigan Relief Project on Highway 59
Over the next several weeks and months, a lot of heavy machinery will be busy at work around the Corrigan area. They will be doing a bunch of clearing work as construction will soon get underway for a massive road project on Highway 59 which will take the future Interstate 69 to the west of the town.
texasstandard.org
Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
KLTV
WebXtra: New subdivision of tiny homes opens in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Sariah Bonds speaks with Henderson County Pct. 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley about a brand-new subdivision of tiny homes that has opened. Tuley speaks about what the county looks for to ensure the homes are suitable to live in.
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
KTRE
Tatum, Lufkin High Schools pay tribute to pre-integration Black high schools
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Tatum and Lufkin high schools remembered two black schools paying them a tribute from the days of segregation. The impact of those schools are still felt today in their communities. Sixty-eight years ago, the world of black-and-white changed, that is when Brown versus Topeka Board of...
Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll
An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
KTRE
Traffic backed up on US 59 after wreck involving 2 18-wheelers
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Traffic is backed up on US 59 after a crash. The crash involves two 18-wheelers. The wreck happened a few miles north of Lufkin on US 59 in the 4200 block of US 59. According to Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT, one of the 18-wheelers is...
Iconic Mansion Behind Cracker Barrel For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
If you have ever driven behind Cracker Barrel near Angelina College and Walmart, you have seen this house. It was built in 1971 for Dr. John Barrett and his wife, Nora. When he passed away the home was sold to the current owners, the Stafford Family. According to the Lufkin Daily News, they remodeled the 5,000+ square foot home back in 2013 and turned it into the corporate headquarters for Popeye's local corporate office.
Injuries reported after motorcycle, truck crash in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A major crash occurred between a motorcycle and a truck near the intersection of CR 273 and Linwood Drive in Smith County on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to officials, the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Injuries have been reported, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. DPS, Chapel […]
Click2Houston.com
Removal of LGBTQ+ book display from Huntsville Public Library draws crowds to council meeting speaking in favor and against the decision
HUNTSVILLE – About a dozen or so Huntsville residents spoke passionately about the Read With Pride display celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Some say it’s about time that type of literature is made available, while others defended their choice to avoid it and shield it from their children. There’s...
inforney.com
Chief: 'Extremely explicit video' posted to Bullard Police Department was result of hack
An “extremely explicit video” uploaded early Wednesday to the Bullard Police Department Facebook was the result of a hack, according to the department. Police Chief Jeff Bragg said in a statement that his department “in the very early morning hours” Wednesday “was notified that an extremely explicit video had been uploaded to the Bullard Police Department Facebook page.”
Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
Police: 1 man dead after he intentionally caused 2 crashes in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches County man who died from his injuries Tuesday intentionally caused two crashes Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement. Nacogdoches County deputies responded to the 2600 block of State Highway 7 East at 10:47 a.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash between the dead person's 2005 Toyota Highlander and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
1 dead in Gun Barrel City after multivehicle crash, another injured
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a multivehicle crash in Gun Barrel City on Tuesday morning, according to Chief of Police Andy Williams. Williams said a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on Main Street when for unknown reasons crossed the two way left turn lane and began traveling the […]
