ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapeland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County Law Librarian has resigned her position

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Law Librarian Kara Kennedy has tendered her resignation with the Commissioners Court effective Sept. 30. Kennedy is leaving her position, which she has held for more than nine years, due to health reasons, according to Smith County officials. The Smith County Law Library’s mission is to provide access to […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Smith County constable resigning to take job at San Augustine ISD

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny on Tuesday. McClenny is taking a job as police chief of San Augustine ISD. His resignation is effective October 5. The Smith County Commissioners Court will appoint an interim constable to serve the remainder of his term.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County fire marshal resigns

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has submitted his resignation. Brooks’ resignation is effective Oct. 1. Commissioners accepted the resignation in a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting. In a letter obtained by KLTV, Brooks cited a need to spend more time with family as...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin may add additional Tractor Supply store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tractor Supply is hoping to add an additional store on the north side of Lufkin. Lufkin City Council is meeting Tuesday to decide on a zone change request for an additional Tractor Supply store. This store would be located on the north side of town along North Timberland Drive. This is 4.8 miles from the location on North Brentwood Drive.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Grapeland, TX
texasstandard.org

Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Ritchie
Mix 93.1

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll

An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
DIBOLL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Tax Rate#Police#Mayor#The Fire Department#Gisd#First Street
Classic Rock Q107

Iconic Mansion Behind Cracker Barrel For Sale In Lufkin, Texas

If you have ever driven behind Cracker Barrel near Angelina College and Walmart, you have seen this house. It was built in 1971 for Dr. John Barrett and his wife, Nora. When he passed away the home was sold to the current owners, the Stafford Family. According to the Lufkin Daily News, they remodeled the 5,000+ square foot home back in 2013 and turned it into the corporate headquarters for Popeye's local corporate office.
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
inforney.com

Chief: 'Extremely explicit video' posted to Bullard Police Department was result of hack

An “extremely explicit video” uploaded early Wednesday to the Bullard Police Department Facebook was the result of a hack, according to the department. Police Chief Jeff Bragg said in a statement that his department “in the very early morning hours” Wednesday “was notified that an extremely explicit video had been uploaded to the Bullard Police Department Facebook page.”
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: One killed after ‘intentionally’ crashing, running on to East Texas highway

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after he veered his car into the westbound lane of Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. “The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates the deceased intentionally caused the twocrashes. The deceased’s name is not being released at this time,” according to a […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Police: 1 man dead after he intentionally caused 2 crashes in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches County man who died from his injuries Tuesday intentionally caused two crashes Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement. Nacogdoches County deputies responded to the 2600 block of State Highway 7 East at 10:47 a.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash between the dead person's 2005 Toyota Highlander and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy