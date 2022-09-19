Read full article on original website
Hemp Smokables Company Hempacco Expands Partnership With HBI
Hempacco Co Inc HPCO has expanded its collaboration with RAW smoking paper innovators and wholesale distributor HBI International to manufacture its line of hemp wrap smoking rolling paper. Hempacco manufactures hemp wraps rolling smoking paper for HBI. The company is working with the HBI team to produce new hemp wrap...
Pension Funds Are Loading Up On Commercial Real Estate
As of August 19, approximately 8.7% of total assets managed by North American public pension funds are allocated towards real estate, per research firm Preqin Ltd. These pension funds have more than $6 trillion in assets under management. Commercial real estate, primarily office spaces, used to dominate a conventional pension...
Petalfast Expands Cannabis Sales & Marketing Platform To Arizona, Partners With Consensus Holdings
Petalfast is expanding into the Arizona cannabis market, and entered into a partnership in the state with Consensus Holdings. The launch comes on the heels of Petalfast’s recent expansion into the Michigan and Massachusetts markets. Petalfast’s expansion into the region offers smaller, Arizona-grown brands the ability to scale their sales and field efforts across the state, and gives brands in Petalfast’s California portfolio a pathway to expand into a new market through a trusted ecosystem.
Why Albireo Pharma Shares Moving Higher Today?
Albireo Pharma Inc ALBO entered into a royalty monetization agreement with Sagard Healthcare Partners for $115 million in return for a mid-single digit average royalty rate on Bylvay global annual net revenues. Bylvay (odevixibat) is the first drug approved in the U.S. for pruritus in patients three months and older...
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Amphenol's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Amphenol APH. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Expert Ratings for iRhythm Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Short Volatility Alert: Option Care Health, Inc.
On Monday, shares of Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.87% to $31.57. The overall sentiment for OPCH has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 429 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Pfizer PFE. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was First Wave BioPharma FWBI. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN saw the most significant move of the...
Looking Into Smith & Wesson Brands's Recent Short Interest
Smith & Wesson Brands's SWBI short percent of float has risen 7.39% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.13 million shares sold short, which is 9.16% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio
Within the last quarter, Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $20.25 versus the current price of Duckhorn Portfolio at $14.092, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Generac Hldgs Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Generac Hldgs GNRC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Looking At Merck & Co's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Merck & Co. Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Why Lucid Shares Are Diving
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 6.56% to $14.54 amid overall market weakness and in possible reaction to Wednesday comments from Fed Chair Powell suggesting there could be a period of lower economic growth and as the broader market reacts to the Fed's decision to hike rates by 75 bps. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Peering Into Party City Holdco's Recent Short Interest
Party City Holdco's PRTY short percent of float has risen 17.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.61 million shares sold short, which is 18.06% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Procore Technologies
Within the last quarter, Procore Technologies PCOR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Procore Technologies. The company has an average price target of $69.67 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $57.00.
5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Expert Ratings for Teleflex
Within the last quarter, Teleflex TFX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $283.83 versus the current price of Teleflex at $210.685, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Teleflex...
Why MediWound Is Trading Lower By Around 18%, Here Are 48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO rose 150% to $2.0508 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with GSK for Spero's late-stage antibiotic asset, tebipenem HBr. Spero Therapeutics will receive $66 million upfront, with potential for future milestone payments, and tiered royalties. HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares gained...
Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,678 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $31,974,278 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3LUKb8pEiaGTCgKn5fMyvyiBbba45Et5nh. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
