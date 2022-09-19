ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Death Cross Looms Over Incyte Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Incyte INCY. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Amphenol's Chart?

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Amphenol APH. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…

The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears working on price downtrend

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, after hitting a three-month low Monday. A drop in prices below former chart support at the early-September low gave the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and they are presently working on a price downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market

It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Weatherford International

Weatherford International WFRD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $39.5 versus the current price of Weatherford International at $30.15, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ServiceNow NOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 27 analysts have an average price target of $547.96 versus the current price of ServiceNow at $391.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 27 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Spero Therapeutics?

Spero Therapeutics's SPRO short percent of float has fallen 32.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 275 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
