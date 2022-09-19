Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Oil prices down, investors expect big Fed rate hike
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, following other risk assets lower, as the dollar stayed strong and investors anticipated more central bank interest-rate hikes designed to quell inflation.
Death Cross Looms Over Incyte Investors
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Incyte INCY. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On Amphenol's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Amphenol APH. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump-Linked SPAC's Investors Clamor For Better Deal As Time Runs Out: What It Means For DWAC And Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC, the SPAC that is set to merge with Donald Trump's company that owns the Truth Social platform, is reportedly facing pressure from investors amid its failure to complete the deal. What Happened: Investors who have committed about $1 billion in private investment in public equity,...
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
Homes that recently were affordable are now well beyond the financial budgets of many of America’s potential home buyers.
Biggest interest rate rise for 25 years could spell showdown at the Bank
A lightning strike from the Bank of England awaits. Having delayed its decision until after the period of national mourning for the death of the Queen, Threadneedle Street could this week launch the biggest rise in borrowing costs for at least 25 years. Announcing its plans a day before Kwasi...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
ambcrypto.com
ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…
The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears working on price downtrend
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, after hitting a three-month low Monday. A drop in prices below former chart support at the early-September low gave the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and they are presently working on a price downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Cameco 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cameco CCJ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.02%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion. Buying $1000 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CCJ stock 20 years ago, it...
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Fed is Right to Sink the Stock Market
It’s looking like one of the biggest mistakes in the inflation analysis this year was the conviction with which many said it was primarily a supply-chain problem. Crude oil is down 35% from its high and is below where it traded before Russia invaded Ukraine seven months ago. Same with wheat and lumber. The further we get from the original COVID shutdowns, the more the supply chain unbuckles. China has been a big laggard, but even the closures this past quarter weren’t worse than in 2020. Despite these improvements, inflation is stuck above 8%. Supply chain pressures have eased, yet inflation hasn't meaningfully moved.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Weatherford International
Weatherford International WFRD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $39.5 versus the current price of Weatherford International at $30.15, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga
Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts
Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
Analyst Ratings for ServiceNow
Analysts have provided the following ratings for ServiceNow NOW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 27 analysts have an average price target of $547.96 versus the current price of ServiceNow at $391.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 27 analysts rated...
How Is The Market Feeling About Spero Therapeutics?
Spero Therapeutics's SPRO short percent of float has fallen 32.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 275 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
85K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0