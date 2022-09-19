Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
Forward progress of Shadow Hills brush fire stopped after blaze grows to more than 100 acres
A brush fire erupted in the Shadow Hills area and quickly spread to more than 100 acres, prompting a response from Los Angeles and Glendale firefighters.
Man arrested in fire that destroyed historic church in Los Angeles
Authorities have arrested a homeless man in connection with a fire that destroyed a century-old church in South Central Los Angeles earlier this month. Carlos Diaz, 23, was taken into custody Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced. He faces an arson charge for allegedly setting fire to the Victory Baptist Church, located at 4802 […]
NBC Los Angeles
Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA
An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles.
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Man detained after possible marijuana grow operation in Chatsworth garage goes up in flames: LAFD
A man was taken into custody after a fire at a possible marijuana grow operation at a Chatsworth garage early Monday. The fire was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 9400 block of North Megan Avenue. Los Angeles city firefighters ran into some difficulty getting into the building from an occupant and several aggressive dogs, […]
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LAFD Responding to Fire Encounter Aggressive Dogs, Combative Homeowner
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department encountered aggressive dogs and a combative homeowner upon arrival at a reported structure fire around 10:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on the 9400 block of Megan Avenue in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. LAFD Battalion Chief Brian Dameron said at...
Guests briefly evacuated from Ontario hotel after reports of pepper spray-like reaction
Guests on the upper floors of an Ontario hotel were evacuated Sunday night after reports of a sickening chemical smell.Firefighters were called to La Quinta Inn on Inland Empire and Porsche Way at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in response to the sickening smell. Several guests complained they had breathing problems.Guests on the seventh floor and up were evacuated, while guests on lower floors were asked to shelter in place.One man said he woke up coughing and choking like he had been pepper sprayed in his sleep."My nose was running, throat was burning, out of a dead sleep," the man said. "I could hear others in the hallway doing the same thing."Crews searched the building but did not find anything suspicious. It's still not clear what caused the strange reaction.A few people were treated by medical crews, but there were no serious injuries. All the guests have since been allowed back into the building.
Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
Thousand Oaks bakery burglary caught on camera, suspects at large
Owners of a Thousand Oaks bakery hope surveillance camera footage will help track down and catch two thieves who burglarized the shop on Sept. 15. The owners of Historia Bakery, located on Hillcrest Drive near Moorpark Road says the two burglars broke into the shop by shattering the front entrance windows. Dressed in all-black, the […]
Suspect on the run after stabbing hospital employee in southern California
Police are searching for the person who stabbed a hospital worker in Los Angeles County Monday night. Officers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon from the Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City around 6:50 p.m., police told FOX 11. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from stab wounds.
La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision on Magic Mountain Parkway results in heavy traffic
A two-vehicle traffic collision east of Interstate 5 and north of Magic Mountain Parkway resulted in multiple lanes being blocked and a traffic backup on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department,...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
I-5 Traffic Collision Impacts Multiple Vehicles, Shuts Down Freeway in Both Directions
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in three additional vehicles sustaining damage on the I-5 Freeway involving both northbound and southbound lanes Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 1:49 a.m. in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The collision was initially reported as a rollover traffic collision...
signalscv.com
Two transported to hospital after deputy-involved traffic collision
Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that also involved a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad...
Employees, customers rescue girl attacked in grocery store bathroom
WHITTIER, Calif. — Customers and employees at a California grocery store are credited with racing to help a girl who was being attacked in a bathroom, holding down the suspect until officers arrived. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released photos of the suspect in a news release, and...
