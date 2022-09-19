ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in fire that destroyed historic church in Los Angeles

Authorities have arrested a homeless man in connection with a fire that destroyed a century-old church in South Central Los Angeles earlier this month. Carlos Diaz, 23, was taken into custody Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced. He faces an arson charge for allegedly setting fire to the Victory Baptist Church, located at 4802 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robber Opens Fire in 7-Eleven Heist Near Downtown LA

An armed robber who fired two shots inside a 7-Eleven near downtown Los Angeles during a heist earlier this month is sought by police. In security camera video from the Westlake area store, a man in a blue and gray Dodgers hooded sweatshirt can be seen struggling with a plastic shield in front of the store counter as he waved the handgun around during the Sept. 13 robbery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Guests briefly evacuated from Ontario hotel after reports of pepper spray-like reaction

Guests on the upper floors of an Ontario hotel were evacuated Sunday night after reports of a sickening chemical smell.Firefighters were called to La Quinta Inn on Inland Empire and Porsche Way at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in response to the sickening smell. Several guests complained they had breathing problems.Guests on the seventh floor and up were evacuated, while guests on lower floors were asked to shelter in place.One man said he woke up coughing and choking like he had been pepper sprayed in his sleep."My nose was running, throat was burning, out of a dead sleep," the man said. "I could hear others in the hallway doing the same thing."Crews searched the building but did not find anything suspicious. It's still not clear what caused the strange reaction.A few people were treated by medical crews, but there were no serious injuries. All the guests have since been allowed back into the building.
ONTARIO, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousand Oaks bakery burglary caught on camera, suspects at large

Owners of a Thousand Oaks bakery hope surveillance camera footage will help track down and catch two thieves who burglarized the shop on Sept. 15. The owners of Historia Bakery, located on Hillcrest Drive near Moorpark Road says the two burglars broke into the shop by shattering the front entrance windows. Dressed in all-black, the […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision on Magic Mountain Parkway results in heavy traffic

A two-vehicle traffic collision east of Interstate 5 and north of Magic Mountain Parkway resulted in multiple lanes being blocked and a traffic backup on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol Newhall officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Two transported to hospital after deputy-involved traffic collision

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that also involved a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

