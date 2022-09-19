Read full article on original website
Community Health Fair Saturday In Texarkana
Church On The Rock I Texarkana will present its first 'Community-Wide Health Fair' on Saturday at their location 2301 University Drive in Texarkana. This is what pastor John Miller had to say about this upcoming free health fair:. The Community health fair will have free medical screenings, free smoke detectors,...
swark.today
TRiO to Celebrate 25 Years at UA Hope-Texarkana
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana TRiO Student Support Services Department has served students on the UAHT campus for 25 years. TRiO Programs are Federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. TRiO includes eight programs that serve and assist low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to postbaccalaureate programs.
swark.today
Teachers, staff, community members receive Superintendent Awards during HPS Board meeting
The Hope Public Schools School Board met on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 5:30pm in the High School auditorium. The board approved minutes and expenditures from the previous month. The board approved a $1.3 Million transfer of funds into the building fund. Dr. Crossley then read recognitions and handed out...
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown Alumni Association will posthumously honor Dr. Mike Finley at banquet
After a two year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Ashdown High School Alumni Association will finally have their 14th “annual” banquet. Dr. Finley was born in Camden, Arkansas, in 1953. He moved to Ashdown while in 10th grade when his father was hired by Nekoosa Paper Mill. At Ashdown High School, he was an All-State member of the Purple Pride Marching Band and the Panther football team. After graduation in 1971, he attended Hendrix College majoring in chemistry.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, September 21, 2022: Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ illness
Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will recover from her recent thyroid cancer surgery. But the word we hear from our cancer expert is that she’s not going to be feeling as hale and hearty as her campaign would have Arkansas voters believe. Thyroid surgery isn’t appendicitis. Individuals are different, but voters should know that it could be up to a year before Sanders is back to full health following this type of surgery. We can just about guarantee that most of her physical campaigning for the office is over. Her campaign will rely mostly upon the massive campaign war chest Sanders has built against Libertarian Ricky Harrington and Democrat Chris Jones. Her health will be an issue as a new governor’s first legislative session is often the most important. The degree of her personal involvement in that session won’t be the same as that of a healthier person.
magnoliareporter.com
Talesha Tatom returns to Farmers Bank & Trust in Magnolia
Farmers Bank & Trust has announced the return of Talesha Tatom, vice president and senior retail loan officer, to the Magnolia Market. Tatom, a 20-year banking veteran, came back to the Farmers Bank family in June. The longtime lending professional previously served at Farmers Bank & Trust from 1999 to 2018. During that time, she began her career as an executive assistant and moved into lending as a retail loan officer.
txktoday.com
Harvest Regional Food Bank’s “Taste of Texarkana” Returns for 29th Year
After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, Harvest Regional Food Bank is excited to announce the return of their 29th annual Taste of Texarkana, to be held November 1, from 5-8pm at the Four States Fairgrounds. The theme of this year’s event is “The Good Times are Back!” and the organization is expecting over 40 food and beverage vendors offering samples of their best dishes.
Caddo School Lunches Under Fire
Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
swark.today
Rainbow of challenges sponsors today’s Chamber of Commerce coffee
This Wednesday’s Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Coffee was sponsored by Rainbow of Challenges, a nonprofit with headquarters on 500 South Main whose purpose is to offer help for people of all ages with developmental disabilities. The coffee took place in the Chamber offices on Main and Second Street.
ktoy1047.com
Planned power outage tomorrow morning near Moores Lane
Line workers will be working on the electrical facilities in the neighborhood in order to improve the reliability of electrical service. The power should be off from 8 a.m. until around noon. Wednesday morning in the Taylor Parker murder trial saw evidence from cameras and testimony from witnesses which places...
texarkanafyi.com
Monjunis Italian Café & Market is Returning to Texarkana
Monjunis Italian Cafe & Market is returning to Texarkana in January 2023! This time located on the Arkansas side of Stateline Avenue in front of the Holiday Inn & Convention Center. Love that Monjunis sauce!. A frequent visitor to the Shreveport location, also known as Monjunis of Portico on Youree...
magnoliareporter.com
Defendant in Magnolia child care assault case makes plea, awaits sentence
Madison Myers, who was accused of striking two toddlers at a Magnolia daycare on March 9, has pleaded guilty and may be sentenced to a three-year prison term in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and six years’ suspended imposition of sentencing. A plea bargain was struck between Myers’ attorney,...
What New Texarkana Business Is Under Construction And Now Hiring?
I can't remember exactly when it was, it seems like a year or so ago, that a new gas station/travel center chain announced they were moving to town and that they had purchased the property next to Guaranty Bank at the Nash Exit off I-30. Then we went for a long time and heard nothing...
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown man receives award for life-saving efforts
35-year-old Dustin Wayne Roach was awarded the Carnegie Medal after he rescued a woman whose car plunged into Wright Patman Lake. Lucia Mendoza, age 29, was battling the spillway current after exiting her submerged vehicle but was continually dragged under water. Roach was fishing nearby and, upon seeing Mendoza’s plight,...
ktoy1047.com
Hope police locate missing 17-year-old
John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. An Ashdown man has been awarded for saving a woman’s life in April of 2021. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance locating a juvenile who...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County
A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
KSLA
Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
Who Has The Best Queso In Texarkana?
The very word queso sounds delicious, mmm cheese and just enough spice, but we want to know what restaurant in Texarkana has the best queso?. So yesterday was national queso day and we asked you our listeners what restaurant in Texarkana had the best queso and your answers did not disappoint. We tallied up the comments and here are your favorite restaurant's queso.
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
Road Closure: Highway 98 near Magnolia to be closed for six weeks starting September 28th
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that Highway 98 will be closed to traffic due to construction crews replacing a box culvert structure. The closure will begin on September 28, 2022, and will be expected to last for approximately six weeks.
