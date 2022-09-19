Read full article on original website
Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event
The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
Smoke & Soul Festival/BBQ Competition Returning to Casper on October 8
Very few things go better together than live music and BBQ. The Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming know this, which is why they've created the 'Smoke & Soul Fest,' which combines live music with smoked meat and beer. Does it get any better than that?. The event, which is a...
Birthday’s Are Best When You Spend Them In Wyoming
If you're in Wyoming, there's a good chance you came here once, fell in love with the state and vowed to make your way back. Vacation when I was 12 years old is when I vowed to come back, it only took 32 years to make it back. Country singer/songwriter...
Here’s How To Identify Wyoming Wildlife By Their Droppings
This is not going to surprise you one bit, but every animal poops. Yep, if you're kids favorite book is 'Everyone Poops' or 'Who Pooped In The Park', you've had this conversation. We have a large amount of people here in Wyoming that love to get out and enjoy nature....
GROSS: What Does Wyoming Do With All That Tourist Poop?
What do American national parks do with all that poop filling up their outhouses?. You've probably never thought about it for 2 reasons:. 2). It's just taken care of for you, so it never dawns on you to think about it. Here are a few park poop facts for you....
WATCH: Jeffree Star Talks Being a Permanent WYO Resident and Skin Care
What is it about the state of Wyoming that keeps attracting celebrities? Maybe with the advent of social media, it's just impossible to keep how great it is here a secret. Jeffree Star definitely knows and he isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Earlier today (Wednesday, September 21st, 2022), he posted...
WATCH: Brave Wyoming Girl Challenges The World To Climb Mountains
I'll never forget my first look at the mountains of Wyoming. I was 12 years old and on a road trip to Yellowstone from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. That first glimpse of the Big Horn Mountains eventually led me to attend the University of Wyoming and create a life here. I didn't...
Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off
The 2022 Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off will be Saturday, October 1st starting at 9 AM. There will be a guess the pumpkins weight contest. The weigh=off for the Wyoming State Champion Pumpkin winner receives $1000. Then the Main Event is the Giant Pumpkin, Pumpkin Drop. All this will...
High Gas Prices Hasn’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
Sick Wyoming Kids Need Your Help To Grant Their Wishes
Thirty-seven years ago, in 1985, a Gillette boy named Brian was given a BMX bike by Jim Vemich, Ken Kinner, Steve Kinner, and Vicky Ujvary. They were the first members of the Wyoming Chapter of Make-A-Wish. Thanks to the dedication and vision of those four people, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has granted...
Reba Stars In New Season Of Wyoming Author’s TV Show
Have you watched Big Sky? It's based on the work from Wyoming's own C.J. Box(The Highway Series). It's currently in its third season on ABC, and it's really looking to gear up this season. I mean, if you've watched the first two seasons, the show is pretty intense. The first season deals with a corrupt Montana State Trooper who has bad intentions for the stars of the show. The second season was pretty similar to the first but took some creepy turns.
It’s Time To Stop Ignoring Wyoming’s Beautiful Bighorn Mountains
It's time for the world to stop ignoring Wyoming's beautiful Bighorn Mountains. And I KNOW some of you are saying, "No. Hush. Be Quiet." because here in Wyoming, we like to be a bit secretive about how amazing our state is. But, I think it's time we let other people...
Casper, Get Ready For A Great Time With A Wyoming Author
It wasn't long ago that Buffalo, Wyoming turned into Durant, WY for Longmire Days. The celebration, attended by many lovers of the Longmire book series and TV show, was started by the creator of Walt Longmire and the book series Craig Johnson. The event began in 2012, the same year...
Raise The Woof! Wyoming’s First Family Gets 2 New Dogs
WAMSUTTER — After losing their two Labrador retrievers last year, first lady Jennie Gordon told her husband that after the election, they should think about getting another dog. Wyoming’s first family are self-described dog people, although they have owned cats, Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday at an energy event...
Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event is This Thursday at Black Tooth Brewery
Single adults of all age groups and walks of life can rejoice again, because the monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event returns this Thursday. This month's event well be at a new location, Black Tooth Brewing Company, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. The event...
What California Activity Is Also Popular Here In Wyoming?
Surfing is probably something you haven't ever thought about doing, but you don't need to go to California to do it. River surfing has been an activity that surfing lovers have been doing for years here in Wyoming. After the snow melt, surfers will ride the waves of Snake River's Lunch Counter Rapids. These rapids are so popular that Surfer Today.com has put them in the top river surfing rapids in the world.
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Sunday, September 18, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.79, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.81 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 4 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day
The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
